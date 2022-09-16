ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday

A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
NFL
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits having problems seeing his receivers

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 matchup vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field. The Dolphins took the former Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Running back Nick Chubb made costly decision in Browns’ collapse

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb inadvertently hurt his team badly late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s collapse against the New York Jets. With the Browns up 24-17 and 2:02 left in the fourth quarter, Chubb took a carry for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. The Browns missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-17, but it certainly appeared to have put the game out of reach for the Jets.
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan shows frustration over questions about Trey Lance injury

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'

The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Kyler Murray Today

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to another brutal start. After opening the season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals are getting blown out by another AFC West opponent in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.
NFL
Yardbarker

Predicting the Cowboys Record During Dak’s Absence

For any NFL fan, the sight of seeing your franchise quarterback go down with an injury is horrible. So, when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury last week, I was like any fan—and felt the season was over. But I'm here today to provide some...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended for One Game

The NFL has suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game after his involvement in the Saints brawl involving Marshon Lattimore and Leonard Fournette on Sunday. The news was announced on Monday morning. In a statement put out by the league, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
SEATTLE, WA

