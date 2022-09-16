Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday
A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits having problems seeing his receivers
Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 matchup vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field. The Dolphins took the former Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Running back Nick Chubb made costly decision in Browns’ collapse
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb inadvertently hurt his team badly late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s collapse against the New York Jets. With the Browns up 24-17 and 2:02 left in the fourth quarter, Chubb took a carry for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. The Browns missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-17, but it certainly appeared to have put the game out of reach for the Jets.
Bucs' Mike Evans: Saints' Marshon Lattimore got 'too emotional' leading to on-field brawl
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the New Orleans Saints, and to no one's surprise, things got heated between the two NFC South rivals. With both teams tied 3-3 early in the fourth quarter, tempers flared between old pals, Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs' wideout Mike Evans. After...
Kyle Shanahan shows frustration over questions about Trey Lance injury
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.
Derek Carr Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Derek Carr reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'
The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Kyler Murray Today
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to another brutal start. After opening the season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals are getting blown out by another AFC West opponent in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.
Predicting the Cowboys Record During Dak’s Absence
For any NFL fan, the sight of seeing your franchise quarterback go down with an injury is horrible. So, when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury last week, I was like any fan—and felt the season was over. But I'm here today to provide some...
Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended for One Game
The NFL has suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game after his involvement in the Saints brawl involving Marshon Lattimore and Leonard Fournette on Sunday. The news was announced on Monday morning. In a statement put out by the league, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan...
Colts QB Matt Ryan after blowout loss to Jags: 'We are where we are'
After a disappointing tie with the Houston Texans to start the season, the Indianapolis Colts dropped another egg Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts fell to 0-1-1 on the young season after an embarrassing 24-0 shutout loss to the Jags from Duval County. Making matters worse, the Colts' shiny...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
