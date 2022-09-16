Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ‘80 Percent’ of the Time: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Laurentvu/Sipa/Shutterstock; Larry Marano/Shutterstock

What works for them. Kanye West offered rare insight into his coparenting approach with Kim Kardashian.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the rapper, 45, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian, 41, said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast on Thursday, September 15.

West noted that his influence on their children works alongside the reality star raising them. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum,” he added.

The former couple have been candid about their ups and downs since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The Yeezy designer later made headlines for his controversial public statements about the KKW Beauty founder and her family.

In response, Kardashian called out her ex-husband’s “constant attacks” about her parenting in a rare statement.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The California native continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The businesswoman hinted at bigger issues in her marriage during season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own,” Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian during an episode of the show in June. “I appreciate that but sometimes I look back and I am like, ‘When do we jump in?’ That is what I am so unclear about.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that there is “a lot more” to Kim’s relationship with West that “people don’t know” about. “Things that happened behind closed stores and in private conversations,” the insider revealed. “Even some of her closest friends don’t know. Kim will share the truth and speak more about her past once she’s ready.”