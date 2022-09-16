ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P04BY_0hyGGfbH00

3rd grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary 00:46

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police confirmed a young boy was killed and a woman was injured early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Castlemont Elementary School.

San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to a call reporting the injury collision at 8:03 a.m. as schoolchildren were walking in the neighborhood on their way to school which is on the border between San Jose and Campbell.

Police later confirmed the vehicle involved, a 2022 Mercedes Crossover driven by an adult female, was traveling southbound on Castlemont Avenue when it turned left to go eastbound onto Driftwood Drive, hitting two pedestrians.

The pedestrians, an adult female and a young boy, were in a marked crosswalk at the intersection. Both of the injured pedestrians were taken to the hospital. The unidentified boy, whose age was not released, had life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to those injuries less than two hours later.

Police later confirmed that the woman suffered from a broken leg.

Castlemont Elementary student dies after being hit by a car near the school. CBS

The boy's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," San Jose police tweeted. "Our most sincere condolences to this child's family."

Campbell Union School District Superintendent Dr. Shelly Viramontez also released a statement on behalf of the district about the death of the child, who was a third grader at the school

"Our school community is heart-broken by this development, as every single one of our students we care for and love like our own," Viramontez said in the statement. "As a parent, and as your superintendent, I ask you to please hold the family in your thoughts, as they will need our entire community to hold them in our arms."

She also noted that counselors would be available for staff and students "to give them the space to process this morning's tragedy."

Police have not released the relationship between the boy and the woman.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. At this time, we do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Castlemont Avenue was closed for an extended period while the investigation is underway.

"Please slow down in school zones," police tweeted. "Remember the speed limit is 25 MPH when children are present."

The case will be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for future charges. Authorities said this is the 47th fatal collision, and the 49th traffic death of 2022. The incident is also the 26th pedestrian fatality of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Cyclist hit by driver dies from injuries in San Jose's 50th traffic death of 2022

SAN JOSE – A man who was hit by a driver while he was on an electric bicycle one week ago in San Jose has succumbed to his injuries and died, the San Jose Police Department announced. On Sept. 11 at approximately 9:49 PM, officers responded to the area of Murphy Avenue and Ringwood Avenue for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.A man was riding his electric bicycle eastbound on Murphy approaching the intersection with Ringwood. He came to a stop at the intersection, despite having a green light to proceed. At that point, a 2017 Lexus...
SAN JOSE, CA
sftimes.com

Young boy dead, babysitter injured after vehicle hits them in San Jose

An 8-year-old boy died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle near a San Jose elementary school Friday. At about 8:05 a.m., units responded to reports of collision at Castlemont Avenue and Driftwood Drive, near Castemost Elementary School. According to police, the driver is at the scene and was cooperating with the authorities.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose

Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Campbell, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
pajaronian.com

Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17

CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Students return to school after crash that killed classmate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate. There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school. The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grader#Mercedes Crossover
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. 
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident

An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police say a juvenile male has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary school. The driver was there and cooperating with the investigation. 2/ Follow this thread for updates. Expect a road closure The post San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, Monday evening.According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.Officers arrived to find two female victims suffering from gun shot wounds.Both victims were transported to the hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made. So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Reward increased to $40,000 in search for third suspect in Kevin Nishita slaying

OAKLAND – A reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita has been increased to $40,000.His family announced the increase in the reward this past week. A preliminary hearing is set to begin for two Nishita's alleged killers who are already in custody in the coming week. Police have trying to locate 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, since identifying him as a suspect in March. He was charged last April...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

74-year-old Oakley woman charged with murder in May shooting

OAKLEY – An Oakley woman has been charged with murder in the May shooting death of a man that was initially determined to be in self-defense, police said, following additional evidence.Officers were called to a home on the 200 block of West Cypress Road on the morning of May 20 on reports of a shooting shortly after midnight. When police arrived, they found a man lying on the driveway.The man, later identified as 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz of Oakley, was pronounced dead on the scene.Police identified the shooter as 74-year-old Judith Goodner and originally determined the shooting was in self-defense. Goodner...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy