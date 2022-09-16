Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary

3rd grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary 00:46

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police confirmed a young boy was killed and a woman was injured early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Castlemont Elementary School.

San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to a call reporting the injury collision at 8:03 a.m. as schoolchildren were walking in the neighborhood on their way to school which is on the border between San Jose and Campbell.

Police later confirmed the vehicle involved, a 2022 Mercedes Crossover driven by an adult female, was traveling southbound on Castlemont Avenue when it turned left to go eastbound onto Driftwood Drive, hitting two pedestrians.

The pedestrians, an adult female and a young boy, were in a marked crosswalk at the intersection. Both of the injured pedestrians were taken to the hospital. The unidentified boy, whose age was not released, had life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to those injuries less than two hours later.

Police later confirmed that the woman suffered from a broken leg.

Castlemont Elementary student dies after being hit by a car near the school. CBS

The boy's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," San Jose police tweeted. "Our most sincere condolences to this child's family."

Campbell Union School District Superintendent Dr. Shelly Viramontez also released a statement on behalf of the district about the death of the child, who was a third grader at the school

"Our school community is heart-broken by this development, as every single one of our students we care for and love like our own," Viramontez said in the statement. "As a parent, and as your superintendent, I ask you to please hold the family in your thoughts, as they will need our entire community to hold them in our arms."

She also noted that counselors would be available for staff and students "to give them the space to process this morning's tragedy."

Police have not released the relationship between the boy and the woman.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. At this time, we do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Castlemont Avenue was closed for an extended period while the investigation is underway.

"Please slow down in school zones," police tweeted. "Remember the speed limit is 25 MPH when children are present."

The case will be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for future charges. Authorities said this is the 47th fatal collision, and the 49th traffic death of 2022. The incident is also the 26th pedestrian fatality of the year.