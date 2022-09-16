Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
wanderwisdom.com
Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View
Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. It was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "beachy" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! I came across the Off Shore Resort, a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River), and booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Breakfast at Camp Courageous Near Monticello, Iowa
As a kid growing up in Cascade, Iowa, I can remember attending this annual breakfast. The folks were always friendly and the food was great. If you've never been to Camp Courageous, this Sunday would be a great day to stop by. The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open...
East Dubuque Sees Road Construction with $33 bln. IDOT Investment
East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
Dubuque Middle School Consolidation is Coming-Get Details Thursday Sept 22nd
In April of this year, the Dubuque School Board voted to approve a goal of moving to a two middle school model by fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two public high schools. Here's your chance to hear what the Board has been discussing.
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Thursday (Sept 15)
According to the Telegraph Herald, one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released.
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
KCRG.com
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztimes.biz
Lancaster retailer boasts 94-year history of expansion, evolution
Address: 125 W. Maple St., Lancaster, Wis. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Online: facebook.com/WalkersClothingandShoes and cruisinkids.com. LANCASTER, Wis. — Steve Walker measures the size and scope of the store his grandfather co-founded 94 years ago by referencing the business’ estimated 20,000 pairs of shoes.
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Bees producing honey atop building in Marion
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports he sells his Rooftop Honey brand at Scout, Fine Lines in Coralville and the Marion Farmers Market.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
Bell Tower Theater Holds Auditions to Fill 27 Roles in 2023
Have you ever thought about being an actor? If so, now may be the time to tap into your inner thespian to try it. The Bell Tower Theater holds its first open auditions for adults for the 2023 season. The theater is committed to producing comedy plays and seeks a variety of talents spanning an array of adult age ranges. In total, the Bell Tower Theater will cast 27 roles in four comedies in 2023.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
722
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0