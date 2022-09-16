Small Progress is Still Progress — 60% Black Gen Z Financially Independent, Other Obstacles Threaten Wealth Creation

Black Blockchain Summit invites you to attend its 5th anniversary summit on the historic campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. from Sept. 22-24, 2022. This crypto conference will bring together blockchain and web 3 enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss a myriad of web 3 innovations and challenges facing Black communities of Africa and the African diaspora. Under the theme of “Peaceful Solutions to Violent World Problems,” Black Blockchain Summit is devoted to developing sustainable solutions to the world’s global system of power and money, as envisioned by the pioneers behind the historic 1967 Arusha Declaration.

