Small Progress is Still Progress — 60% Black Gen Z Financially Independent, Other Obstacles Threaten Wealth Creation

Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg Philanthropies Launches Interactive Database of Racial Wealth Equity Initiatives for Black Americans
Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative has launched an interactive database providing information on racial wealth equity initiatives for Black Americans. Axios reports the Black Wealth Data Center (BWDC) is hosted by Prosperity Now, a Washington-based nonprofit that takes existing federal and public data and organizes it into a user-friendly format.
Delta Airlines CEO Calls Business Leaders to Join OneTen Coalition to Widen Career Pathways for Black Talent
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian, is inviting Atlanta business leaders to join the OneTen Coalition, a national initiative working to close the opportunity gaps for Black talent. The CEO writes in a letter that the coalition takes a skills-first approach to hiring and promotions by prioritizing measurable skills and...
Federal Reserve’s Plan to Curb Inflation by Raising Interest Rates Spells Trouble for Black Entrepreneurs
The Federal Reserve’s plan to curb inflation by raising interest rates could spell trouble for Black and minority entrepreneurs looking for funding. Next Advisor reports Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, is expected to announce a third 75-basis-point interest rate hike. In response to the interest rate hike, banks and creditors will likely also raise their interest rates for loans, which will make it harder for Black and minority business owners and entrepreneurs to obtain capital.
Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - report
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Blockchain Summit to Host 5th Anniversary Summit in Washington, DC
Black Blockchain Summit invites you to attend its 5th anniversary summit on the historic campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. from Sept. 22-24, 2022. This crypto conference will bring together blockchain and web 3 enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss a myriad of web 3 innovations and challenges facing Black communities of Africa and the African diaspora. Under the theme of “Peaceful Solutions to Violent World Problems,” Black Blockchain Summit is devoted to developing sustainable solutions to the world’s global system of power and money, as envisioned by the pioneers behind the historic 1967 Arusha Declaration.
Black Women in Tech Fight Against Racial and Gender Bias for Equal Pay and Venture Capital Funding
It’s no secret that Black women are underpaid and underfunded, especially in the tech industry, but many of them are fighting back. Black women in tech are joining groups and talking to each other about how to fight the pay gap, where and how they can provide seed and venture capital funding, and other career advice.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0