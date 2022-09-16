ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Launch Entertainment to reopen Grand Rapids location

An indoor family entertainment company is reinvesting in its former Grand Rapids location. Launch Entertainment will open a new corporate entertainment center at The Shops at CenterPoint, 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The center originally was opened in early 2020 by a franchisee but since closed due to the shutdown from the pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 MNC

Amazon slowing plans in MI

Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale

One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?

Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022

As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

