Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Launch Entertainment to reopen Grand Rapids location
An indoor family entertainment company is reinvesting in its former Grand Rapids location. Launch Entertainment will open a new corporate entertainment center at The Shops at CenterPoint, 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The center originally was opened in early 2020 by a franchisee but since closed due to the shutdown from the pandemic.
95.3 MNC
Amazon slowing plans in MI
Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
‘Plants save the day’: West Michigan garden guru focuses on sand in ArtPrize work
A local gardening icon is bringing his talents to ArtPrize in a new way.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
How Did The Blue Bridge Becoming an Iconic Piece of Downtown Grand Rapids?
The much loved and celebrated Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids actually comes in many colors. It can seriously change color to fit our community mood, emotion, event, anything really. The Blue Bridge is a beautiful walk, day or night, across the Grand River with many events held on the...
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?
Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week. A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting...
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals Michigan
There will be a lot of eyes on Bridgewater Place in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday as people rappel 18 stories down the building as part of Easterseals 'Over The Edge' event.
97.9 WGRD
