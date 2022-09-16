ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City

If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
ORCHARD CITY, CO
99.9 KEKB

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Catch These Shows Before Grand Junction Theatre Demolished

You can still catch a handful of shows at this Grand Junction theatre before its impending demolition. Here's a sneak peek at the remaining performances scheduled for Colorado Mesa University's Robinson Theatre. Looking at the schedule, at least one musical, a dance concert, and a number of concerts will appear...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Selects the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese

Colorado is a Mac & Cheese loving state, and the best part is we are not shy about proclaiming our love for this all-American comfort food. One version of history proclaims macaroni and cheese was first introduced by Virginian Mary Randolph in 1824. She wrote down a recipe described as "macaroni and cheese", with the ingredients macaroni, cheese, and butter, all baked together in a hot oven.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last

Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run

Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
CEDAREDGE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique

You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment. Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction

These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

