Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
95.3 MNC
Amazon slowing plans in MI
Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
‘Plants save the day’: West Michigan garden guru focuses on sand in ArtPrize work
A local gardening icon is bringing his talents to ArtPrize in a new way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
How Did The Blue Bridge Becoming an Iconic Piece of Downtown Grand Rapids?
The much loved and celebrated Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids actually comes in many colors. It can seriously change color to fit our community mood, emotion, event, anything really. The Blue Bridge is a beautiful walk, day or night, across the Grand River with many events held on the...
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The First Weekend Of ArtPrize According to a Michigan Transplant & You!
Since this is my first ArtPrize ever, I had no idea what to expect. Let me tell you, my expectations were dull compared to what I was able to see throughout the city. With the perfect set of friends and the interactive ArtPrize map, I had the perfect first ArtPrize weekend.
Tv20detroit.com
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute. The tickets will go on sale Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. but this year, the Pere Marquette 1225 will not be used due to an extensive wheel and running gear rebuild on the train.
Is this the week most of Michigan will turn on the furnace?
We’ve all felt it in the last few weeks: Crisper air, earlier sunsets and a scattering of leaves on the ground that have already turned their autumn hues. After a really nice stretch of late-summer warmth, the National Weather Service is saying this is the week the daily high temperatures will make a transition from summer to fall.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?
Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week. A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting...
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
1051thebounce.com
Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak
The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 3