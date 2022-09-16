ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Amazon slowing plans in MI

Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express

Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute. The tickets will go on sale Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. but this year, the Pere Marquette 1225 will not be used due to an extensive wheel and running gear rebuild on the train.
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

