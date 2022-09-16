Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
fox2detroit.com
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
5 people convicted of operating illegal gambling business in Clio
FLINT, MI – Five people have been convicted for having roles in operating an illegal gambling site in Clio. Sam Daoud, of Sterling Heights, Brian Shufeldt of Taylor, Andrew and Christina Reip of Clio and Peter Yurian of Owosso have all pleaded guilty to gambling-related in Genesee County Circuit Court.
abc12.com
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
Saginaw father of 2 shot 4 times before body found dumped on street, testimony reveals
SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a white memorial T-shirt bearing the face of her slain fiancé and father of her two children, a Saginaw woman testified about the last time she saw him. “He gave the kids a hug and a kiss and gave me a hug and a...
wbrn.com
Sheriff's Office looks to identify suspect accused of catalytic converter theft in Barryton
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle at a business in Barryton. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 17th. If anyone recognizes the suspect or...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This Middle Eastern family is living the dream at Shawarma and More
FENTON, MI - Born in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, Belal Khirfan has had plenty of relatives own various businesses. Khirfan has been a Flint resident since 1986, but he was never quite happy working in other industries. Opening Shawarma and More, located at 1383 N Leroy St. in...
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
nbc25news.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Saginaw County Health Department
SAGINAW, Mich. - A Naloxone vending machine was installed recently at the Saginaw County Health Department. SCHD says it will serve as a vital tool to address the opioid crisis and the stigma of substance use. At no charge, the vending machine dispenses the following:. Fentanyl test strips to detect...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WNEM
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
nbc25news.com
CPSC warns consumers to 'immediately' stop using male-to-male cords sold on Amazon
FLINT, Mich. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using and dispose of certain extension cords sold on Amazon because they pose several safety hazards. The CPSC says the male-to-male extension cords, with a three-prong plug, can shock or electrocute users, and pose fire...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
WNEM
MSP: Person of interest located after threat made toward hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County say they located a person of interest after threats were made toward people at a hospital. About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.
More lake sturgeon to call Saginaw Bay watershed home after upcoming release events
MIDLAND, MI - The mid-Michigan community is once again invited to witness the reintroduction of a special fish species back into the Saginaw Bay watershed. Three lake sturgeon reintroduction events are being held on Saturday, Sept. 24. Starting at 11 a.m., juvenile sturgeon will be released in the Tittabawassee River from the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat Launch in Midland. Another release will take place at noon at Cole Park along the Shiawassee River in Chesaning and at 2 p.m. at the Gunzenhausen Walkway along the Cass River in Frankenmuth.
