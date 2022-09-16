Read full article on original website
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie give emotional ‘farewell’ to fellow member of the show
TODAY stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie said an emotional 'farewell' to Ray Lutz, who supported the show behind the scenes. Amid a busy news day, the hosts took a moment to share kind words. While much of Thursday's show focused on the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II had...
GMA guest Ryan Reynolds claims host Michael Strahan hit him so hard he ‘spat out his ribcage’ during rough football game
RYAN Reynolds has joked that Michael Strahan once hit him so hard he "spat out his ribcage" during a rough football game. The actor, 45, cracked the gag on Good Morning America while reflecting on his friendship of more than 20 years with the anchor, 50. During the interview, Michael...
Today’s Carson Daly calls out co-host Sheinelle Jones for using ‘secret code word’ live on air
TODAY Show co-host Carson Daly has called out his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for using a code word during a segment. Sheinelle admitted the beer she tried for a segment was "not bad," however, Carson, decided to call her out. Sommelier Vanessa Price showed up for a segment to talk about...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
Today host Dylan Dreyer claps back after ‘rude’ troll posts ‘crushing’ comment about her, Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Dylan Dreyer has clapped back after an online troll posted a rude comment about her and her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The harsh comment has come as the meteorologist has been celebrating a major career accomplishment this week. Dylan released her second children's book, entitled Misty...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie reveals major career change after fans are convinced host dropped hint she’s quitting show
TODAY host Savannah Guthrie has revealed some major career news during Wednesday’s broadcast. The announcement comes after fans started speculating that the 50-year-old’s been dropping hints that she’s quitting the morning show. Just a few days after returning to Today following a lengthy vacation, Savannah shared with...
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
GMA fans divided as hosts George Stephanopoulos & Michael Strahan reveal ‘arguing’ behind the scenes
GOOD Morning America fans have become conflicted after host George Stephanopoulos revealed he and Michael Strahan were arguing behind the scenes of Wednesday’s show. This comes as both anchors have only just returned to the morning show after lengthy absences. After returning from commercial, George abruptly stopped the show...
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos calls out co-host for making a ‘big rookie error’ during live moment on air
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has called out his co-host for making a rookie mistake during an on-air broadcast. The longtime Good Morning America host had no problem putting his co-host in the spotlight during the awkward moment. George, 61, trolled newcomer Will Reeve for dancing on the sideline of the screen on...
Today’s Hoda Kotb takes center stage on show after Savannah Guthrie abruptly leaves studio
THE TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb has taken up a new seat in the middle on Friday's show. Her seat changed after Savannah Guthrie left for the UK to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hoda took on the role of lead anchor on September 9 when Savannah had...
Today hosts Hoda Kotb & Carson Daly throw jabs at Savanah Guthrie during awkward moment on air as she’s absent from show
TODAY show hosts have thrown jabs at Savanah Guthrie in an awkward moment live on air during Tuesday’s broadcast. Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly mocked the 50-year-old in her absence, as she’s been out from the morning program this week. During TODAY’s Pop Start segment, which focused on...
Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’
The world and Queen Elizabeth’s family are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to the monarch in preparation for Monday’s state funeral. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 18, 2022.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie makes admission to fans after she makes mad dash for live interview
SAVANNAH Guthrie has revealed the behind-the-scenes mad dash through London for her live interview with a key figure in British politics. In the Instagram clip, Savannah sped through the city streets, brushing past pedestrians as iconic red London buses whizzed by and Bizet's Camren Overture played in the background. Savannah...
Al Roker Receives Support After Revealing He May Need Another Knee Replacement
NBC Today show weatherman and anchor Al Roker recently shared the news on social media that he is likely in need of a third knee surgery. The weatherman posted a video on his Instagram account last weekend and said he had his knee drained and will likely get it replaced within the next year. Roker is no stranger to going under the knife.
Fans Went On A Spending Spree In Honor of Roger Federer’s Retirement￼
On Thursday, tennis star Roger Federer announced he will retire following the 2022 Laver Cup. The news caused more than just an outpouring of love for the 20-time major-winner — fans opened their pocketbooks, too. eBay saw a major spike in interest for both collectibles and apparel, according to...
