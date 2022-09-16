ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Caught on Camera Losing His Cool Over 'Bloody' Pen

King Charles III's early reign has been marked by a surprising frustration with elaborate pens. In a new video of him signing a visitor's book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the King complained about a leaky pen he had to use while Camilla, Queen Consort stood over his shoulder. The trip to Northern Ireland was part of King Charles' whirlwind tour of the U.K.'s constituent countries in the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
Meghan Markle arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The former Meghan Markle arrived at the funeral wearing a black formal cape dress and matching hat, with her hair in a chignon. The diamond and pearl earrings that she wore had been given to her by...
See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
