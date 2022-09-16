Read full article on original website
25 years after Princess Diana's death, a friend says if she were still alive, there'd be "no split between Harry and William"
London — Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris. People gathered outside her former home in London, Kensington Palace, as they do every year on August 31, to pay their respects and honor the memory of the "People's Princess." Diana...
What Prince William and Prince Harry’s titles will be as Charles becomes king
The death of Queen Elizabeth II not only means the former Prince Charles is now King Charles III, it also brings changes to the title of his oldest son. The death of the long-reigning monarch immediately ascended her oldest son, Charles, into the position of king. Prince William, 40, will...
King Charles Caught on Camera Losing His Cool Over 'Bloody' Pen
King Charles III's early reign has been marked by a surprising frustration with elaborate pens. In a new video of him signing a visitor's book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the King complained about a leaky pen he had to use while Camilla, Queen Consort stood over his shoulder. The trip to Northern Ireland was part of King Charles' whirlwind tour of the U.K.'s constituent countries in the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8.
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth was "paralyzed by pain" at times before her death at 96, but she put on a "brave face" to serve as monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longest-reigning British ruler died on Thursday, hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she was under medical supervision by the determination of her doctors.
Kate Middleton Does Not Become Queen in the Wake of Elizabeth’s Death: Throne Succession Explained
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many people are wondering if Kate Middleton (a.k.a the Duchess of Cambridge) will be the next queen. Keep reading to see the succession to the throne explained with Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla Bowles, known as the Duchess of Cornwall.
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
Meghan Markle arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The former Meghan Markle arrived at the funeral wearing a black formal cape dress and matching hat, with her hair in a chignon. The diamond and pearl earrings that she wore had been given to her by...
Queen Elizabeth Snubbing Princess Diana's 25th Death Anniversary 'A Little Surprising': Royal Expert
Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family are reportedly not planning anything to formally commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana on Aug. 31. The family now wants to "draw a line under it" after celebrating the 10th and 20th death anniversaries of the late Princess of Wales, according to royal editor Rob Jobson.
See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life
An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
King Charles won’t comment on Archie, Lilibet’s titles while mourning Queen
King Charles III won’t reveal the new titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet, amid the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II. Page Six has learned that the UK’s new monarch will not be making any comments on new titles for anyone until after the official royal mourning period is over on Sept. 26.
Prince William reveals the sweet tributes to the Queen he finds especially hard to read in touching moment
PRINCE William has admitted he’s finding it “hard” to read the heartfelt tributes left by royal fans for the Queen. The Prince of Wales, 40, told well-wishers that he finds the messages “very moving” and finds the children’s notes the hardest to read. On...
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new titles revealed by King Charles in his first official address as monarch
KING Charles tonight revealed Prince William and Kate Middleton's official new titles. His Majesty, 73, said the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge will be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales as he gave his first televised address as king this evening. Charles automatically became King after...
