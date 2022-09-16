ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win

Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
MUSIC
Popculture

Gucci Mane and Wife Expecting Their Second Child Together

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are expanding their family. Davis announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their second child together! She made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 9. "Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With," Davis captioned a video montage on Instagram. The montage included a positive pregnancy test and the rapper grinning with pride when reading the positive note. They welcomed their first child together in Dec. 2020, a baby boy named Ice. Just last year, Davis expressed her desire to have another child. The couple have children from previous relationships as well. At the time, she captioned a series of throwback photos of her carrying Ice: "I need me anotha one."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jennifer Hudson’s Birthday Serenade in Times Square

Jennifer Hudson marked the launch of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” turning 41, and a billboard in Times Square with a massive crowd and celebration this week. She told “Extra,” “It is the best way to kick off 41. I cannot believe… my show debuted on my 41st birthday and I get to be in the middle of Times Square to celebrate it, and always think when I am working on birthdays [that] if I wasn’t doing it, this is what I would be wishing over that candle… So to be able to do it, I do not take it lightly. I am so grateful to be here.”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Michael Graziadei Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

A familiar face is coming back to Genoa City! Michael Graziadei is returning to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Daniel Romalotti! CBS promised plenty of fun surprises for the soap’s upcoming 50th anniversary, and that includes bringing back some fan-favorite characters, so this could be just the start!
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Zac Posen Made Precious Lee’s Golden Vogue World Gown in Just 10 Days

Vogue World was something to behold. The runway event took place on a block on West 13th Street in the Meatpacking District and, in the immortal words of Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, had everything: Serena Williams, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Erykah Badu on the runway; literal Fendi baguettes (the bread not the bag); a cameo from Oscar the Grouch; Kanye West, Symone, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker in the front row; a performance from Lil Nas X; and 120 runway looks from designers across the world. The show’s finale was Precious Lee, in a golden, body-hugging gown by Zac Posen. Lee strutted down those cobblestone steps in true supermodel fashion, the perfect coda to a whirlwind runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

