There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are expanding their family. Davis announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their second child together! She made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 9. "Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With," Davis captioned a video montage on Instagram. The montage included a positive pregnancy test and the rapper grinning with pride when reading the positive note. They welcomed their first child together in Dec. 2020, a baby boy named Ice. Just last year, Davis expressed her desire to have another child. The couple have children from previous relationships as well. At the time, she captioned a series of throwback photos of her carrying Ice: "I need me anotha one."
Tracee Ellis Ross looked elegant during Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit in West Hollywood on Thursday. The 49-year-old Black-ish actress donned an elegant sleeveless white gown with a long skirt to the affair. She added a pair of dark red high heels to the event, and she threw a long...
Princess Love and Ray J are in the middle of a divorce. The reality stars have been married since 2016. Their marriage was plagued with Ray's cheating and Love may have moved on.
Jennifer Hudson marked the launch of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” turning 41, and a billboard in Times Square with a massive crowd and celebration this week. She told “Extra,” “It is the best way to kick off 41. I cannot believe… my show debuted on my 41st birthday and I get to be in the middle of Times Square to celebrate it, and always think when I am working on birthdays [that] if I wasn’t doing it, this is what I would be wishing over that candle… So to be able to do it, I do not take it lightly. I am so grateful to be here.”
The gifts keep on pouring for first-time Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph; this time, she has received a life-size bouquet from Oprah Winfrey. In a TikTok posted by Ralph’s son Etienne Maurice, the Abbott Elementary co-star was gifted a larger-than-life bouquet of pink and white flowers. “Wow, yes!” Ralph...
On TikTok, Lea Michele addressed viral online rumors in a very funny way. With already over 2 million views in a matter of hours, the former "Glee" star posted a five-second video poking fun at talk that she can't read on Sunday, Sept. 18. Michele is seen making a fake...
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is showing us the meaning of being fabulous. The final four celebrities who are still competing in Season Two of "RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race" have been revealed, and McLean is part of the pack. Similar to "The Masked Singer," celebrities compete in drag...
A familiar face is coming back to Genoa City! Michael Graziadei is returning to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Daniel Romalotti! CBS promised plenty of fun surprises for the soap’s upcoming 50th anniversary, and that includes bringing back some fan-favorite characters, so this could be just the start!
Vogue World was something to behold. The runway event took place on a block on West 13th Street in the Meatpacking District and, in the immortal words of Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, had everything: Serena Williams, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Erykah Badu on the runway; literal Fendi baguettes (the bread not the bag); a cameo from Oscar the Grouch; Kanye West, Symone, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker in the front row; a performance from Lil Nas X; and 120 runway looks from designers across the world. The show’s finale was Precious Lee, in a golden, body-hugging gown by Zac Posen. Lee strutted down those cobblestone steps in true supermodel fashion, the perfect coda to a whirlwind runway.
