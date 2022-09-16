Jennifer Hudson marked the launch of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” turning 41, and a billboard in Times Square with a massive crowd and celebration this week. She told “Extra,” “It is the best way to kick off 41. I cannot believe… my show debuted on my 41st birthday and I get to be in the middle of Times Square to celebrate it, and always think when I am working on birthdays [that] if I wasn’t doing it, this is what I would be wishing over that candle… So to be able to do it, I do not take it lightly. I am so grateful to be here.”

