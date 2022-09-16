Read full article on original website
Here’s how to track campaign cash in Alaska elections
Editor’s Note: This article was partially inspired by a collaboration with Alaska Public Media, which reached out to voters across the state online and in person to find out what you want to know this election season. To learn more, see the end of the article. Because of a...
Pandemic prompts more states to mandate paid sick leave | Analysis
For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
LGBTQ students push back on new transgender policy and more Va. headlines
• A judge threw out a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels violates the rights of young people by contributing to climate change.—Virginian-Pilot. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s out-of-state trips on personal business have led to more than $18,300 in travel costs for his Virginia State Police bodyguards. The number does not include costs related to political appearances, which the governor’s PAC is covering.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
New Jersey is a work-from-home leader in U.S., census data shows
Long commuting times have contributed to New Jersey having a larger share of people working from home than almost any other state, experts say. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) The number of New Jerseyans working from home last year more than quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, leaving the Garden State...
Feds take home-care company to court over unpaid employee wages
An Iowa home health care provider, accused of failing to pay overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement with federal labor officials. (Photo by Jetta Productions Inc./Getty Images) One of western Iowa’s in-home health care providers, accused of failing to pay its workers overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement...
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Clinics and providers in Ohio have been...
Sitka assemblymember and former Hoonah mayor compete for House seat long held by Kreiss-Tompkins
A Sitka assemblymember and a former Hoonah mayor are competing for the Alaska House of Representatives seat being vacated by five-term Sitka Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Though nonpartisan candidate Rebecca Himschoot had an edge over Republican Kenny Skaflestad in last month’s open primary – about 54% to roughly 46% – it’s a difference of 373 votes.
Watch live: Candidates for statewide offices discuss disability issues
Tune in on Monday as candidates for statewide offices speak with Texas Tribune reporters Patrick Svitek and James Barragán at the 2022 Texas Disability Issues Forum. The Texas Disability Issues Forum is a nonpartisan event in which major candidates for elected statewide office are asked to address the concerns of Texans with disabilities. TDIF organizers hold the event to prepare and encourage voters with disabilities to participate in the 2022 November midterm elections, as well as to educate candidates about disability issues.
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
A ceremonial check for $5 million in federal funding was given to Charles County in May to jumpstart the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. Photo by John Domen/WTOP. When Bloomberg reported in 2019 that Southern Maryland residents endure the most grueling commutes in the nation, the news raised few eyebrows in the tri-county region.
Corrections department faces continued population rise, staffing shortages at Lincoln Hills
Lincoln Hills, a detention facility the state has ordered closed by 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections) As of Sept. 9, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC) weekly population report, there were 70 boys at the Lincoln Hills School juvenile correctional facility. The population has risen steadily since June, when it hovered around 58 boys. While the facility was built to hold more than 500, the steady influx of new youth comes amid efforts to close Lincoln Hills for good, replacing it with a new facility in Milwaukee.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon.
Draft plan to implement Maryland’s 10-year education reform effort expected to be released soon
A draft to implement Maryland’s multi-billion education reform plan that lawmakers approved last year is scheduled for release next month. The comprehensive reforms focus on five subject areas, or pillars: expanding early childhood education, creating a diverse workforce with high-quality teachers, improving college and career readiness, providing additional resources for some students and maintaining accountability.
Your beer has terroir, just like wine
ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation’s major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon’s Willamette Valley trucks overflow with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions
Mayors and housing advocates testified in front of lawmakers Thursday on the shortage of affordable housing in New Jersey. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey mayors want lawmakers to reinstate the Council on Affordable Housing, saying it would streamline the process for towns to add more affordable housing units.
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
“Removing turf grass from the landscape is an excellent approach for saving water, but if we remove all the turf grass, the temperature will go up,” said the study’s lead author. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate...
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden gives a speech in June about election fraud. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within.
Drexel University reduces tuition for community college transfers
PHILADELPHIA — Beginning in fall 2023, Drexel University will make its bachelor’s degree programs more affordable by cutting the tuition cost in half for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The initiative is through a new program called Drexel Promise, which aims to attract community college...
What we lose when Kansas college graduates drift to surrounding states
Kansas invests in higher education, but does that translate to college graduates investing in Kansas? Eric Thomas asked a handful if they planned to stay or go. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect...
Want to weigh in on Georgia Power’s proposed rate increase? Here’s how.
Georgia Power's requested rate increase would add $16.29 – about $200 annually – to the average residential customer's bill over the next three years, starting in 2023 with a $14.32 hike. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder. Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise...
The Independent wins 14 journalism awards in annual Missouri Press contest
The Missouri Independent won 14 awards Saturday — including five first place honors — in the annual Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were presented at the association’s annual convention in Lake Ozark. The Independent competed in the Dailies Class 2 category. A months-long, multi-story...
