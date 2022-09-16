ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Amazon slowing plans in MI

Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Walker, MI
Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Bath Township, MI
City
Walker, MI
Muskegon, MI
Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale

One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#New York City#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bath Beyond#Alpine Avenue
Mix 95.7FM

Do Other States Have The “Michigan Left?”

The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Netherlands
Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?

Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers

It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy