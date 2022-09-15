Former President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the DOJ.“As far as I'm concerned, that's the end of it,” he said.Dearie, a semi-retired federal judge in Brooklyn who’s playing the role of temporary referee, wants...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO