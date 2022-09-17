Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Need to know
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs want to put the ball in the air early and often. Transfer quarterback Parker McNeil came over from Texas Tech to join coach Sonny Cumbie and develop the school's version of the Air Raid offense. And he's playing behind a defense that is aggressive, leading Conference USA with 222 takeaways in the last decade.
Clemson: The 35-12 win over Furman last week was a little closer than you'd expect from a College Football Playoff hopeful, leaving some nagging questions along the defensive alignment. D.J. Uiagalelei had arguably his best game last week, passing for 231 yards and 2 scores. Clemson is 27-2 in the month of September since 2015 and has won 35 straight at home.
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
