Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Need to know

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs want to put the ball in the air early and often. Transfer quarterback Parker McNeil came over from Texas Tech to join coach Sonny Cumbie and develop the school's version of the Air Raid offense. And he's playing behind a defense that is aggressive, leading Conference USA with 222 takeaways in the last decade.

Clemson: The 35-12 win over Furman last week was a little closer than you'd expect from a College Football Playoff hopeful, leaving some nagging questions along the defensive alignment. D.J. Uiagalelei had arguably his best game last week, passing for 231 yards and 2 scores. Clemson is 27-2 in the month of September since 2015 and has won 35 straight at home.

More from College Football HQ

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook