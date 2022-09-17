ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
 3 days ago

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Need to know

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs want to put the ball in the air early and often. Transfer quarterback Parker McNeil came over from Texas Tech to join coach Sonny Cumbie and develop the school's version of the Air Raid offense. And he's playing behind a defense that is aggressive, leading Conference USA with 222 takeaways in the last decade.

Clemson: The 35-12 win over Furman last week was a little closer than you'd expect from a College Football Playoff hopeful, leaving some nagging questions along the defensive alignment. D.J. Uiagalelei had arguably his best game last week, passing for 231 yards and 2 scores. Clemson is 27-2 in the month of September since 2015 and has won 35 straight at home.

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Clemson Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
RUSTON, LA
CLEMSON, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
WGAU

Weekend rallies for Abrams in Athens, Kemp and Walker in Hartwell

Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams, now 50 days away from election day, made a weekend campaign stop in downtown Athens, a rally with campus labor leaders at UGA. Abrams is looking to unseat Athens Republican Brian Kemp, who won the Governor’s Mansion by defeating Abrams four years ago.
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

More Rockstar Cheer Coaches Accused Of Abuse

(Greenville, SC) -- More people are now accused of abuse in a lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. The Greenville-based cheerleading gym was already facing accusations that its late owner Scott Foster sexually abused underage athletes. In an amended lawsuit, six more coaches are now named as alleged abusers. Those coaches are...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Tickets on sale for Trans-Siberian Orchestra in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The multi-platinum, award-winning rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. This 60-city tour will begin on Nov. 16. (Video above provided by Trans-Siberian Orchestra) Bon Secours Wellness Arena will welcome...
GREENVILLE, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, SC (Brunch and Dinner)

Located just two hours South of Charlotte and a little more than three hours from Charleston, the historic town of Simpsonville, South Carolina certainly has a dynamic blend of traditional Southern food joints and diverse eateries to choose from. This article will highlight the 15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, including...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
GREENVILLE, SC
