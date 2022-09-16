Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
theshoppersweekly.com
COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Clinics held
The Marion County Health Department will begin to administer bivalent booster doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine every Tuesday at the Salem office starting on September 13, 2022. No appointment is needed. The walk-in clinic will be from 8:30 am to 3:00pm on Tuesdays only. The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
theshoppersweekly.com
Recycling Center closed on Tuesday
The Centralia Recycle Center will be closed on Tuesday, September 20.
theshoppersweekly.com
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics held
The Marion County Health Department will begin to administer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine. These vaccines package harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient called an adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future. Vaccines using protein subunits have been used for more than 30 years in the United States, beginning with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine. Other protein subunit vaccines used in the United States today include those to protect against influenza and whooping cough.
wdbr.com
Man indicted on murder for hire charges
Last Friday a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 49 year old Robert Tarr of Collinsville on two counts of Solicitation of Murder for Hire. Tarr is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder from an incident in which he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and shot a friend of hers on November of 2021.
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man gets three years in prison for possession of meth
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Williams of South Perrine Street had earlier been found guilty of the charge by a Marion County Jury. When getting out of prison, Williams will have to complete one year of parole. Assistant...
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19 year old Leo B. Cline of Effingham for a Clay County FTA warrant for criminal damage to property. Leo was transported to Clay County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County...
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Family of missing Collinsville man makes emotional plea for help
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — More than two months after he disappeared the family of 40-year-old Donald Farris Jr. reached out to 5 On Your Side making an emotional plea for help finding him. Aaron and Amanda Wells dropped off Donald Farris Jr. at a Collinsville senior center so he could...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Some Swansea residents oppose proposal to build new 274 rental homes, fearing it will hurt community
Many residents of Swansea, Illinois are concerned over a new project to build rental homes in their community. The proposed plan consists of building 274 rental homes on nearby land that is currently agricultural.
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Charged In Fayette County Court With Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
