TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening across mainly northern Minnesota ahead of an incoming low-pressure system. Some of these storms have the potential of becoming strong to severe during the early evening hours over northern Minnesota. There is a slight risk for severe weather over Itasca, Aitkin, and part of western St. Louis County with the rest of northern Minnesota counties and northwest Wisconsin under a marginal risk. The main threats are damaging winds and hail with a very low chance of a tornado. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with late fog developing once the storms end after midnight. Winds will change from the northeast to the west by Sunday.

