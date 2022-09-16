ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.5 WKDQ

Comments / 6

Related
99.5 WKDQ

How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Indy#Diners#Southern Indiana#Food Drink#Restaurants#The Food Network#Skillet Grill Featured#Northern
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon

History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana

According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How to Get Your Free Passport to Outdoor Adventures in Southern Indiana

Despite what you think, or what you may have been told by some knucklehead, you do NOT have to drive for hours to find some cool outdoor adventures. Now, let me clarify what I mean when I say “adventure.” I’m not talking about repelling down a mountain (or a building in downtown Evansville) or jumping off a bridge, big game hunting, or anything crazy like that, although there are things for thrill seekers to do. One example of the adventures I’m referring to is playing one of the beautiful golf courses here in Southern Indiana – and if you play anything like my last round, you may prefer to jump off a friggin’ bridge.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash. Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, while the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages

Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX59

Man shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to 5126 Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road. Officers located a man in his 20’s with injuries […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy