A pair of tough matches over the weekend for the Trigg County Wildcats. The Wildcats were in Mayfield to take part in the Eagle Classic hosted by Graves County High School. The opening match saw the Wildcats fall to John Hardin 8-0. Seven different players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Ethan Pena, who had two goals in the John Hardin win.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO