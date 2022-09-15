ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg’s Hunter Reynolds Cards a 156 at All-State Championships

With regional golf action beginning Monday, some of the state’s best boys’ high school golfers took to the course over the weekend for the final big event of the regular season. The 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association All-State Championship was played Saturday and Sunday. Trigg County’s Hunter...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Falcons Win St. Mary Invitational

Led by a second-placePhoto finish from Meg Lubas, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up a big first place cross country finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons took home the top prize from the St. Mary Invitational, which was run at Noble Park, in Paducah. Fort Campbell finished with...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Austin Cavanaugh’s 3rd Place Leads Trigg Runners at Mustang Stampede

Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continued his big fall on the cross country circuit Saturday. Cavanaugh and the Trigg County Wildcats were in Muhlenberg County for the Mustang Stampede, which is one of the top Western Kentucky events of the fall. Cavanaugh finished third in the high school boys race...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Aces Too Much for Todd Central in All A Sectional (w/PHOTOS)

After earning the 4th-Region All “A” title for the fourth time a week ago with a 3-1 win over Russellville, the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team made its way to Owensboro Catholic on Saturday with a berth in the state tournament in Frankfort on the line.
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Murray Overpowers Lyon County in Saturday Match

A tough day on the pitch Saturday for the Lyon County Lyons. Murray traveled to Lee S. Jones Park and gave strong indication of why they are headed to Frankfort next weekend for the All A Classic state soccer tournament. The Tigers controlled the match on both ends of the...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Early Goals Power Murray Past Caldwell in All A Sectional

Caldwell County’s girls were in the All A Classic sectional round for the first time ever, but ran into a strong Murray High School squad on Saturday. Murray (12-3) got on the scoreboard just 39 seconds into the match and built a 3-0 lead just 18 minutes in. Murray...
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com

Schedule for 2022 Marshall County Hoopfest Announced

Both the Lyon County Lyons and Lady Lyons are among the teams that will be participating in the 2022 Marshall County Hoopfest. This year’s event is set for December 1-3 at Marshall County High School. For the defending 2nd Region champion Lyons, they will be matched up against the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Wildcats Drop Matches to Harrisburg and John Hardin

A pair of tough matches over the weekend for the Trigg County Wildcats. The Wildcats were in Mayfield to take part in the Eagle Classic hosted by Graves County High School. The opening match saw the Wildcats fall to John Hardin 8-0. Seven different players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Ethan Pena, who had two goals in the John Hardin win.
HARRISBURG, IL
yoursportsedge.com

UHA Falls to Bethlehem and KCD at All A Volleyball (w/PHOTOS)

A pair of tough losses for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers on the opening day of play at the All A Classic state volleyball tournament in Richmond Friday. The Lady Blazers dropped matches to Bethlehem and Kentucky Country Day in the first two matches of pool play. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: No superstar? No problem for UK's thriving defense

Most of the great Kentucky football teams had big-name defenders who will forever be identified with the program. In 1977, it was Art Still, a massive defensive end who was chosen second in the following year’s NFL draft. In 2018, it was Josh Allen, who won the Nagurski Award...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll

Kentucky improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win vs. Youngstown State, the first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and first for Kentucky football since a 42-0 victory vs. Miami (Ohio) in 2009. The win elevated Kentucky one spot in the updated USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy