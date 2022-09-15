Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Hunter Reynolds Cards a 156 at All-State Championships
With regional golf action beginning Monday, some of the state’s best boys’ high school golfers took to the course over the weekend for the final big event of the regular season. The 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association All-State Championship was played Saturday and Sunday. Trigg County’s Hunter...
yoursportsedge.com
William Lubas’ 3rd Place Finish Leads Falcons at St.Mary Invitational
A top five finish from William Lubas led the way for the Fort Campbell boys’ cross country team over the weekend. The Falcons were in Paducah to take part in the St. Mary Invitational at Noble Park. William Lubas finished his run in a time of 17:57.87, which put...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Win St. Mary Invitational
Led by a second-placePhoto finish from Meg Lubas, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up a big first place cross country finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons took home the top prize from the St. Mary Invitational, which was run at Noble Park, in Paducah. Fort Campbell finished with...
yoursportsedge.com
Austin Cavanaugh’s 3rd Place Leads Trigg Runners at Mustang Stampede
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continued his big fall on the cross country circuit Saturday. Cavanaugh and the Trigg County Wildcats were in Muhlenberg County for the Mustang Stampede, which is one of the top Western Kentucky events of the fall. Cavanaugh finished third in the high school boys race...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Aces Too Much for Todd Central in All A Sectional (w/PHOTOS)
After earning the 4th-Region All “A” title for the fourth time a week ago with a 3-1 win over Russellville, the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team made its way to Owensboro Catholic on Saturday with a berth in the state tournament in Frankfort on the line.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Fort Campbell 3 Trigg County 0
Fort Campbell swept all three sets in its Thursday volleyball matchup against Trigg County at Wildcat Gym. Here is a YSE gallery from the match.
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Overpowers Lyon County in Saturday Match
A tough day on the pitch Saturday for the Lyon County Lyons. Murray traveled to Lee S. Jones Park and gave strong indication of why they are headed to Frankfort next weekend for the All A Classic state soccer tournament. The Tigers controlled the match on both ends of the...
yoursportsedge.com
Early Goals Power Murray Past Caldwell in All A Sectional
Caldwell County’s girls were in the All A Classic sectional round for the first time ever, but ran into a strong Murray High School squad on Saturday. Murray (12-3) got on the scoreboard just 39 seconds into the match and built a 3-0 lead just 18 minutes in. Murray...
yoursportsedge.com
Schedule for 2022 Marshall County Hoopfest Announced
Both the Lyon County Lyons and Lady Lyons are among the teams that will be participating in the 2022 Marshall County Hoopfest. This year’s event is set for December 1-3 at Marshall County High School. For the defending 2nd Region champion Lyons, they will be matched up against the...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Drop Matches to Harrisburg and John Hardin
A pair of tough matches over the weekend for the Trigg County Wildcats. The Wildcats were in Mayfield to take part in the Eagle Classic hosted by Graves County High School. The opening match saw the Wildcats fall to John Hardin 8-0. Seven different players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Ethan Pena, who had two goals in the John Hardin win.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Falls to Bethlehem and KCD at All A Volleyball (w/PHOTOS)
A pair of tough losses for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers on the opening day of play at the All A Classic state volleyball tournament in Richmond Friday. The Lady Blazers dropped matches to Bethlehem and Kentucky Country Day in the first two matches of pool play. In the...
Kentucky Opens as 24.5-Point Favorite Over Northern Illinois
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats opened as a 24.5-point favorite in their upcoming game against the Northern Illinois Huskies, per the DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbooks. UK will enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0, having also covered all three previous point spreads to open the season. ...
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: No superstar? No problem for UK's thriving defense
Most of the great Kentucky football teams had big-name defenders who will forever be identified with the program. In 1977, it was Art Still, a massive defensive end who was chosen second in the following year’s NFL draft. In 2018, it was Josh Allen, who won the Nagurski Award...
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll
Kentucky improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win vs. Youngstown State, the first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and first for Kentucky football since a 42-0 victory vs. Miami (Ohio) in 2009. The win elevated Kentucky one spot in the updated USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
