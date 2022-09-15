Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Runners Gain Experience at Mustang Stampede
A young Todd County Central cross-country team continues to make progress as the season rolls on. The Lady Rebels were in Greenville over the weekend to take part in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. The Lady Rebels did not have enough participants to run for the team competition. Individual efforts...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA’s Glover Runs Personal Best at Mustang Stampede
A personal best effort for University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover Saturday at Muhlenberg County’s Mustang Stampede. Glover completed his run in a time of 17:25.17 on what some describe as a difficult course with a strong field of competitors. That time placed Glover 19th in the boys’ race....
yoursportsedge.com
William Lubas’ 3rd Place Finish Leads Falcons at St.Mary Invitational
A top five finish from William Lubas led the way for the Fort Campbell boys’ cross country team over the weekend. The Falcons were in Paducah to take part in the St. Mary Invitational at Noble Park. William Lubas finished his run in a time of 17:57.87, which put...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Hunter Reynolds Cards a 156 at All-State Championships
With regional golf action beginning Monday, some of the state’s best boys’ high school golfers took to the course over the weekend for the final big event of the regular season. The 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association All-State Championship was played Saturday and Sunday. Trigg County’s Hunter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Win St. Mary Invitational
Led by a second-placePhoto finish from Meg Lubas, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up a big first place cross country finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons took home the top prize from the St. Mary Invitational, which was run at Noble Park, in Paducah. Fort Campbell finished with...
yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Colonels Take Part in Mustang Stampede
Three runners from Christian County were among those competing over the weekend at one of Western Kentucky’s top cross country events. The Lady Colonels were in Greenville for the annual Mustang Stampede. The Lady Colonels did not have enough to run for the team competition. Individual efforts for the...
yoursportsedge.com
Austin Cavanaugh’s 3rd Place Leads Trigg Runners at Mustang Stampede
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continued his big fall on the cross country circuit Saturday. Cavanaugh and the Trigg County Wildcats were in Muhlenberg County for the Mustang Stampede, which is one of the top Western Kentucky events of the fall. Cavanaugh finished third in the high school boys race...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Blaszkowski Nods Home Montalvo’s Free Kick for Falcon Goal
Trailing 5-0 at halftime on Thursday against visiting Todd County Central, the Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team showed some life in the 2nd half with a pair of headed goals from Aidan Blaszkowski. Watch as Blaszkowski gets on the end of a John Montalvo’s outside of the foot free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Adams Leads Hopkinsville Runners at Mustang Stampede
A quartet of runners from Hopkinsville High School traveled to Greenville over the weekend. The Tigers were there to take part in the annual Mustang Stampede. Hoptown’s leading effort for the day came from Kentrell Adams, who finished the race in a time of 20:35.37. That time put him in 85th place for the boys’ race.
yoursportsedge.com
Early Goals Power Murray Past Caldwell in All A Sectional
Caldwell County’s girls were in the All A Classic sectional round for the first time ever, but ran into a strong Murray High School squad on Saturday. Murray (12-3) got on the scoreboard just 39 seconds into the match and built a 3-0 lead just 18 minutes in. Murray...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hoptown vs County 2022
The Hopkinsville Tigers shut out the Christian County Colonels for the second straight season and picked up their fourth consecutive win in the series with a 22-0 victory on Friday night at the Stadium of Champions. Check out this gallery of the Tigers and Colonels in action. Hoptown vs County...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Aces Too Much for Todd Central in All A Sectional (w/PHOTOS)
After earning the 4th-Region All “A” title for the fourth time a week ago with a 3-1 win over Russellville, the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team made its way to Owensboro Catholic on Saturday with a berth in the state tournament in Frankfort on the line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Drops Pair of Saturday Matches at All A Classic (w/PHOTOS)
After losing senior Lucy Chester to a wrist injury during their first match of the 2022 All A Classic state volleyball tournament Friday night, Saturday was bound to be a challenging day for the Todd County Central Lady Rebes. Even with the challenges, the Lady Rebels had their chances to make some good things happen, it was just not meant to be their weekend in Richmond.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Use Strong Finish to Beat Hoptown
Christian County played a third set Saturday that Coach Rick Erickson would like to bottle up and use in the postseason. The Lady Colonels broke a 6-6 tie with an 18-1 run to finish off a three-set sweep of crosstown rival Hopkinsville at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. Christian County took the 25-19, 25-22, 25-8 win to settle into second place in the 8th District standings.
WKU Athletics
Hilltopper Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With 20 Conference USA games and 11 non-conference contests, WKU Hilltopper Basketball announced its full slate including 16 home games, with two exhibitions, and at least two Power Five contests. "Once again, we've got a challenging schedule," said head coach Rick Stansbury. "It provides us...
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Overpowers Lyon County in Saturday Match
A tough day on the pitch Saturday for the Lyon County Lyons. Murray traveled to Lee S. Jones Park and gave strong indication of why they are headed to Frankfort next weekend for the All A Classic state soccer tournament. The Tigers controlled the match on both ends of the...
yoursportsedge.com
Audrey Perry’s PK Carries Lady Blazers Past Hoptown (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers took a big step toward locking up the top seed for the 8th District soccer tournament Saturday. The Lady Blazers held off the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 2-1 to go to 2-0 in district play. UHA has a home match with Christian County to conclude...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 9-16-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We already enter Week 5 of high school football as Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down some matchups featuring powerhouse teams with title aspirations. Final. Boyle County 35. Bowling Green 21. Final. South Warren 36. Paducah Tilghman 3. Final. Greenwood 28. Logan County 21.
yoursportsedge.com
Apollo Doubles Up Hoptown 4-2
After Hopkinsville owned the series from 2004 through 2018, the Apollo Eagles now have back-to-back wins over the Tigers. Apollo picked up the latest win on their home pitch Saturday, turning back the Tigers 4-2. Omid Hanafi and Hunter Dickerson scored two goals apiece in leading the Eagles to their...
lakercountry.com
Lakers defeated in first district game of season
It was a rough start to the district slate of the schedule Friday night, as the Warren East Raiders came to town and left victorious by a score of 47-12 over the Russell County Lakers. The Raiders scored on the opening possession, and Russell County followed with an offensive drive...
Comments / 0