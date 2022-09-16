Read full article on original website
Abrupt change to Minnesota's weather this week
In today's weather briefing with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard:
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Home sale fluctuate across Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Home sales continue to fluctuate across the state. Chris Galler, President of Minnesota Realtors, says some areas in the Northwest and southwest are doing well. They don’t see big increases in home sales in the metropolitan areas, though, from St. Cloud through the Twin Cities down into Rochester. Galler says portions of the Mankato market saw big increases, and that lake properties are still doing well.
21 Amazing Things About Fall that Women in Minnesota and Iowa Love
Grab a blanket and get ready to get all warm and fuzzy because the best season in the Midwest has arrived. Fall is here! If you are ever wondering what women in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin love right now, just look below and take notes. 21 Amazing Things About Fall...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Minnesota weekly gas price update
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways
Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
NOAA's Minnesota winter outlook will make you shiver
MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's latest outlook on the upcoming winter paints a grim, and potentially colder, view for much of Minnesota. The report, released Thursday, shows the state facing "below average" temperatures for the months of December, January, and February. When it comes to precipitation, the maps show "equal chances" for what is normal in a common year. "There is time that this forecast could end up changing," NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said. "But right now, all the signs – the computer models...
Next Weather: Mostly dry Saturday, severe weather possible in evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- Most of the daylight hours will stay dry on Saturday, but there's a chance for some thunderstorms in the evening.During the day, it'll stay mostly cloudy and humid. There's a slight chance for rain, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, but that doesn't mean you should cancel your outdoor plans. Later in the evening, a combination of wind shear in the atmosphere and the muggy feel could spur some severe weather. Storms look to fire up in northwestern Minnesota around 5 p.m. and weaken throughout the night. The main threat is hail, with an isolated tornado chance as well. But things quiet down Sunday; a cool front will clear up the humidity.Then, the first half of the work week is looking summery, while we'll transition into a fall-like feel later on Wednesday and Thursday.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Summer-like heat to be followed by Minnesota's first cool blast
Feast or famine with rain Friday & Saturday; heaviest north. Hot, summer like start to next week followed by our first real COOL blast. Typhoon remnants hit Alaska.
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
