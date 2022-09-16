MINNEAPOLIS -- Most of the daylight hours will stay dry on Saturday, but there's a chance for some thunderstorms in the evening.During the day, it'll stay mostly cloudy and humid. There's a slight chance for rain, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, but that doesn't mean you should cancel your outdoor plans. Later in the evening, a combination of wind shear in the atmosphere and the muggy feel could spur some severe weather. Storms look to fire up in northwestern Minnesota around 5 p.m. and weaken throughout the night. The main threat is hail, with an isolated tornado chance as well. But things quiet down Sunday; a cool front will clear up the humidity.Then, the first half of the work week is looking summery, while we'll transition into a fall-like feel later on Wednesday and Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO