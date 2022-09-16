Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts has dominant game, then Philadelphia Eagles defense buries Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Hurts dominated on offense and Darius Slay had 2 INTs as the Philadelphia Eagles had a successful home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
NBA All-Star Spotted At Vikings-Eagles Game
On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden was at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Saints QB Jameis Winston reportedly playing with fractures in spine
After making the long comeback from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season prematurely, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston continues to display his grit and determination to compete. Winston reportedly played yesterday’s game against the Buccaneers with four fractures in his back. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, although there’s no risk of further injury, Winston is playing through lots of pain and is wearing extra pads to protect the area.
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
