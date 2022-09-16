Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts has dominant game, then Philadelphia Eagles defense buries Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Hurts dominated on offense and Darius Slay had 2 INTs as the Philadelphia Eagles had a successful home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Everything that was said during CU's presser after 49-7 loss to Minnesota
Colorado fell to 0-3 after a 49-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Buffaloes allowed the Gophers to gain 355 yards on the ground, and CU's quarterback situation remains unsettled... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening Statement. “I wasn't expecting that type of performance, given...
NBA All-Star Spotted At Vikings-Eagles Game
On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden was at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Titans’ Taylor Lewan Carted off Field With Injury Against Bills
Tennessee’s ninth-year pro left ‘Monday Night Football’ after the Titans’ first offensive play from scrimmage.
Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had previously played for the Denver Nuggets.
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
After Sunday win, here's a look at the Twins' playoff chances
Statistically, it's a 1.1% chance to make the playoffs.
