KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift shop awarded in Purple Ribbon Awards
Domesticshelters.org has announced the winners of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards and this year, the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store won "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year." Monday, Sept. 19, the thrift store will celebrate with all-day flash sales. There will also be treats provided, and there will be...
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
Gun found in Greenwood kindergartner’s backpack
A gun was found in a kindergarten student's backpack at East Point Elementary in Greenwood on September 16.
KHBS
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith attorney seeks misdemeanor charge against city boss
A request by Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen to charge Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken with a misdemeanor for violating Arkansas’ Historical Monument Protection Act “should be given short shrift,” according to an attorney representing the city. McCutchen on Friday (Sept. 16) delivered a letter to...
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
Arkansas Undefeated by All Comers This Season Except One – Parking
A proposal for the betterment of common Razorback fans that even athletic administrators can get behind
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
