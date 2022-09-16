ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

5NEWS

Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cherokee, OK
Sallisaw, OK
Vian, OK
Sequoyah County, OK
Oklahoma Society
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?

You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
OKLAHOMA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Rebecca Cole
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Firemen injured in falling from fire truck

— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith attorney seeks misdemeanor charge against city boss

A request by Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen to charge Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken with a misdemeanor for violating Arkansas’ Historical Monument Protection Act “should be given short shrift,” according to an attorney representing the city. McCutchen on Friday (Sept. 16) delivered a letter to...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
5NEWS

Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
GREENWOOD, AR

