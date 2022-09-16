Read full article on original website
PBR Challenger Series Returns to Evansville for “Bulls and Ghouls” in October
The PBR Challenger Series will be making its way back to Evansville for the Bulls and Ghouls event. In May, PBR took over the Ford Center for two back-to-back sold out nights of excitement. Following the success of those nights, it was only a matter of time before PBR would return to the area, and it didn't take long at all. Once again in 2022, you'll have the opportunity to see firsthand, seasoned veterans and eager newcomers take on some of the most famous bucking bulls in the division when the PBR Challenger Series makes it's way to the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds in October.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
Locally-Owned Southern Indiana Liquor Store Opening New Evansville Location
The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space. Exciting Plans. We've...
HAIRBALL is Coming to Beaver Dam Kentucky, Enter to Win Tickets!
The ultimate 80s rock experience is coming to Kentucky, here's how you can score a pair of tickets!. Hairball is no stranger to hitting up the Tri-State area, but every time they do, it is always a treat! Trust us when we say, Hairball is an experience and not just a concert! They put on a totally 80s-tastic rock n' roll extravaganza! This time they're bringing more rock n roll characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises...more everything! Hairball is certainly more than just a tribute band... they are an experience, an attitude, and an expression of music that isn't simply a retro flashback.
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
Catch a Glimpse of Evansville’s Infamous Ghost- Grey Lady Ghost Tours are Back at Willard Library
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Halloween season!. Willard Library is truly a historical gem in Evansville. In fact, did you know that Willard Library is the oldest operating library in the state of Indiana? It's true! Willard Library opened its doors over a century ago, in 1885. When you visit Willard Library the very first thing you will notice is the stunning gothic architecture that makes this historical building hauntingly beautiful. Willard Library is also home to the most notorious ghost in the region, the Grey Lady!
University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning
While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Autism Evansville Hosting Annual ‘Night Out for Special Needs’ October 11th
According to Autism Speaks, the national organization dedicated to providing education and services to people with autism and their families, one in every 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder which affects how they learn, think, and problem solve. I think when most of us picture someone with autism, we see someone who is quiet, doesn't like to be touched, is frightened by loud sounds or other intense stimuli like flashing lights, and must have things done the exact same way each and every time or they will lose their minds, for lack of a better term. While that certainly is the case for some people diagnosed as being "on the spectrum," as they say, there are those who are highly functional individuals and live on their own with little to no issues. Regardless of where a child in the Tri-State falls on the spectrum, Austim Evansville is inviting them to the 2nd Annual Night Out for Special Needs on October 11th.
The Children’s Museum Of Evansville Is Closed For “Fall Fix-Up Week”
If you are planning a trip to the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, commonly referred to as cMoe, you'll need to postpone those plans for just a few more days. The Children's Museum is closed this week (September 12-16) in order to get some serious cleaning done. This kind...
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
Owensboro Family Creates Elaborate Halloween Display to Raise Money for St. Jude
Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I love seeing stories...
Evansville Business Selling Real Embalming Tables in Time for Halloween
If you're a fan of oddities and curiosities, these embalming tables are a must-see!. I've always considered myself a fan of things that make you, well curious. I have a shelf in my house dedicated to little oddities and curiosities that houses everything from spotted Gecko eggs, to small taxidermy (ethically sourced), to old radios, and blueprints of 1313 Mockingbird Lane (the Munster's house). I am a big fan of displaying things in my home that you can't just go to any store and find. I love checking out flea markets, antique stores, and thrift stores too. If you're a fan of things that are different, one Evansville business has just the thing for you (and it will REALLY upgrade your Halloween decor).
