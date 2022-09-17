Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Florida vs. USF: Need to know
USF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this week. The unit has played well, averaging almost 6 yards per carry and is over 300 total ground yards through 2 games. But 6 of its 8 rushing scores came in one game and Gerry Bohanon is yet to throw a TD for an offense that is barely good for 25% on third down.
Florida: We know the Gators can run the ball and play solid defense at the line of scrimmage. But the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson has been up and down. He hasn't passed for a TD and still lacks a reliable perimeter target to open up the downfield game. While UF's front seven locks down the Bulls backs and generally harasses Bohanon, Richardson should have ample time to more fully develop his connections in the deep field.
More from College Football HQ
Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Florida vs. USF odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3
Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games
College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model
How to watch college football in 2022
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
Click here for your free fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami
- Utah
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
Comments / 0