Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Florida vs. USF: Need to know

USF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this week. The unit has played well, averaging almost 6 yards per carry and is over 300 total ground yards through 2 games. But 6 of its 8 rushing scores came in one game and Gerry Bohanon is yet to throw a TD for an offense that is barely good for 25% on third down.

Florida: We know the Gators can run the ball and play solid defense at the line of scrimmage. But the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson has been up and down. He hasn't passed for a TD and still lacks a reliable perimeter target to open up the downfield game. While UF's front seven locks down the Bulls backs and generally harasses Bohanon, Richardson should have ample time to more fully develop his connections in the deep field.

More from College Football HQ

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Florida vs. USF odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook