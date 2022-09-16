Read full article on original website
Peach State RB reports Clemson offer after visit
A standout running back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday following his visit to campus for Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech. South Paulding (Douglasville, Ga.) three-star (...)
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family
Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
wataugaonline.com
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with College GameDay posters
BOONE, N.C. — Capping off a week that Mountaineer fans won’t soon forget, three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, held on campus Sept. 17. Zackary Carr,...
iheart.com
Record Numbers for State Fair,Panthers Fall Short,Haywood Driver Faces DWI
(Fletcher, NC) -- Another North Carolina Mountain State Fair is in the books. Organizers told WLOS-TV this year's numbers could set attendance records for the annual ten-day event. The previous record was just over 190-thousand in 2013. Revenue for rides has already set a bar for an all-time high. Driver...
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts in the North Carolina Mountains
North Carolina is a versatile state with a lot to offer in terms of cultural diversity, southern food, great beaches, higher education, and history. But the mountains in North Carolina don’t always get the credit they deserve. Namely, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Appalachian Trail.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
tribpapers.com
Hendersonville LIVE Hunger Walk Sets 100k Goal
Hendersonville – After two years of virtual events, the 40th annual Henderson County Hunger Coalition Hunger Walk, with its fundraising goal of $100,000, will be held, rain or shine, in Jackson Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8:00 a.m. All funds raised will be distributed to various food pantries,...
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
iheart.com
More Rockstar Cheer Coaches Accused Of Abuse
(Greenville, SC) -- More people are now accused of abuse in a lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. The Greenville-based cheerleading gym was already facing accusations that its late owner Scott Foster sexually abused underage athletes. In an amended lawsuit, six more coaches are now named as alleged abusers. Those coaches are...
These adorable animals are in need a a home this weekend, Tails and Paws
Friday, September 16, 2022 Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay a visit to the shelter to see the animals and […]
