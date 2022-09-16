ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family

Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
RUSTON, LA
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
lakelubbers.com

Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
RHODHISS, NC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts in the North Carolina Mountains

North Carolina is a versatile state with a lot to offer in terms of cultural diversity, southern food, great beaches, higher education, and history. But the mountains in North Carolina don’t always get the credit they deserve. Namely, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Appalachian Trail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville LIVE Hunger Walk Sets 100k Goal

Hendersonville – After two years of virtual events, the 40th annual Henderson County Hunger Coalition Hunger Walk, with its fundraising goal of $100,000, will be held, rain or shine, in Jackson Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8:00 a.m. All funds raised will be distributed to various food pantries,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

More Rockstar Cheer Coaches Accused Of Abuse

(Greenville, SC) -- More people are now accused of abuse in a lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. The Greenville-based cheerleading gym was already facing accusations that its late owner Scott Foster sexually abused underage athletes. In an amended lawsuit, six more coaches are now named as alleged abusers. Those coaches are...
GREENVILLE, SC

