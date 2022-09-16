ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café

The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne

I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
101.9 KING FM

$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Russell Wilson
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022

I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
capcity.news

Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Storms, Wet Weather The Next Few Days

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect cooler weather with some storms over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. More storm chances possible Thursday! A cooler day is in store with...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Parks Hit by String of Vandalism

Cheyenne officials are asking for the public's help in finding whoever vandalized Cahill and Mylar parks over the weekend. The incidents are just the latest in a string of vandalism in the capital city. "When we plan developments for community use, a lot of time, effort, and money go into...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

