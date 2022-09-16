Read full article on original website
Town of Brookhaven releases latest redistricting proposal
The Town of Brookhaven has released its first proposed map to reapportion the Brookhaven Town Council. Last week, an appointed eight-member redistricting commission tasked with redrawing the district lines disbanded after failing to adopt an official map for the Town Council. Without a recommendation from the committee, the town board is now responsible for redrawing the district lines.
Your Turn: A tale of two trophies
One always wonders if it a good idea to open an email from a name you do not recognize. In early April of this year one came in from Caroline Carless. I almost thought it was an email version of the robocalls I receive about extended auto service coverage — you know something like “Don’t be left carless…extend your car warranty.” In a weak moment I decided to open it.
PJSD administrators present proposed capital bond projects and cost estimates
During a special meeting of the Port Jefferson School District Board of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 6, superintendent of schools Jessica Schmettan delivered a presentation on the proposed capital bond projects slated for a possible public referendum later this year. During the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the board...
Making Democracy Work: We are all one, we are all interrelated
On 212 acres in western Suffolk, a small group of women continue to discern how to live authentically so their actions remain consistent with their mission. These are the Sisters of St. Joseph (CSJ), who in their second century in Brentwood embrace and model sustainable practices bringing them ”into deeper union with the Holy One and the whole community of life.”
Despite rain, 9/11 ceremony goes on in East Northport
It began to ran the evening of Sept. 11, but that didn’t stop the East Northport community from gathering to remember those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The East Northport Fire Department hosted a memorial service the morning of Sept. 11. In the evening, despite the rain, a candlelight vigil was held. The department members invited neighboring firefighters and community members to honor the victims with them.
Three Village area becomes Culper country for the day
The Three Village area and downtown Port Jefferson were filled with local history buffs Saturday, Sept. 10. Culper Spy Day, presented by the Three Village Historical Society and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, returned in full force for its eighth annual event. Due to COVID-19, organizers hosted a downsized version last year and a virtual presentation in 2020.
Port Jeff village board updates public on ticks, golf, homecoming and Station Street
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, to discuss current plans and issues throughout the village. The meeting started with a reminder from code enforcement chief Fred Leute to drive carefully down the streets. Now that school is back in session, more wet weather and leaves will likely be on the ground.
Brookhaven redistricting debacle: An open letter from the Democratic caucus
The Brookhaven Redistricting Committee is nearing its Sept. 15 deadline, and the eight-member commission is in shambles. With less than a week to go, it seems probable that the committee will not meet the six-vote threshold necessary to adopt an official map for the Town Council. The following is an open letter sent on behalf of the three Democratic appointees on the committee, addressed to their fellow commissioners:
Theatre Three hosts food drive Sept. 18
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a food and personal care items drive at Infant Jesus Convent, 110 Hawkins Ave.(off Myrtle Ave.), Port Jefferson on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon to benefit the pantry at Infant Jesus Church. Items needed include juice, complete pancake mix, syrup, jelly, mac & cheese, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans and healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner and deoderant. Grocery store cards and cash also accepted.
SCPD to host vehicle auction Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview...
The Stony Brook School marks 100th year
On Sept. 13, The Stony Brook School marks the 100th anniversary of inaugural ceremonies that, in 1922, made the front pages of national newspapers. Here’s the backstory. Early in the 20th century, Presbyterian pastors decided to follow the example of Methodists, establishing summer conferences to instruct Sunday school teachers for the next year’s Bible lessons. The most prominent voice belonged to the Rev. John Fleming Carson, whose Brooklyn congregation was the second largest in the country. Carson had a summer home on Christian Avenue in Stony Brook — now the Stony Brook Community Church’s administration building — and so recommended locating the proposed Presbyterian enterprise here.
Port Jefferson – Custom Built Bill Hines Home In Jefferson Landing!
Master Chefs Kitchen w/Carrera Marble Counters/Centre Isle-Meile appliances -Walk out Basement–Home office (or 5th bedroom) with separate entrance. PJ Village amenities: 2 private beaches, Golf & Country Club, tennis courts, Village Parking. $739,000 | MLS #3425769. For more information click here.
Old Field – Ranch With Access To Private Beach!
Spacious updated 4 BR 2 Bath Ranch, HW floors, Andersen windows, skylites, full basement partially finished, 3V schools, close to RR and Stony Brook Univ.
Hometown History — Lost Port Jefferson: The Vandall/Snyder Building
Joseph Vandall was a well-known resident of Port Jefferson and one of the village’s prominent businessmen. In 1892, he was hired as a butcher at Lester Davis’ Meat Market, which was located on today’s East Broadway. After purchasing Davis’ shop in 1916, Vandall found that he needed more space for his growing business.
A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat
American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta sets sail Sept. 10
It’s time once again to sail for a cure as the 13th annual Village Cup Regatta, a friendly competition between Mather Hospital and the Village of Port Jefferson, returns on Saturday, Sept. 10. Presented by the Port Jefferson Yacht Club, the Regatta raises funds for Mather’s Palliative Medicine Program...
Nobel prize winner Barry Barish to join SBU’s Department of Physics next fall
Albert Einstein predicted gravitational waves existed, but figured interference on the Earth would make them impossible to observe. He was right on the first count. On the second, it took close to a century to create an instrument capable of detecting gravitational waves. The first confirmed detection, which was generated 1.3 billion light years away when two black holes collided, occurred in September of 2015.
WMHO scarecrow competition seeks entries
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 32nd year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite. You can pick up a...
Renovated 1840s Farmhouse On Shy 3 Acres In Wading River!
Surrounded by 100+ acre nature preserve, The Main House retains original features including a 9ft wide x 5ft high red brick fireplace with Dutch Oven. Legal Guest House w/2 Bedrooms. 4 Stable Horse Barn w/2 separate fenced paddocks, + room for riding ring. $1,999,000 | MLS# 3392317. For more information...
Port Jefferson Station’s Exit Realty gives back to the community
In gratitude for the support shown to EXIT Realty Island Elite by the local community, agents from the real estate brokerage recently transported and dropped off the backpacks and supplies collected during their annual backpack fundraiser. This is the fourth year this office has organized this supply drive, which provides every incoming kindergarten student in the Comsewogue school community with a free backpack and starter supplies like crayons, markers, rulers and more.
