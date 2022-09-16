ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

freightwaves.com

Spanish billionaire just bet big on US logistics

U.S. logistics just got its next big investor from abroad. Spanish billionaire textile tycoon Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing brands Inditex and Zara, revealed on Tuesday that his family investment company Pontegadea had purchased five logistics warehouses in the U.S. totaling about $722 million, Bloomberg reported. Spanish newspaper El...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Idaho-based carrier sells to Austrian forwarder Berger Logistik

Idaho-based carrier Super T Transport Inc. announced that it has been acquired by Austrian transportation and logistics provider Berger Logistik. Super T said it has sold its shares to the international outfit, which is partly owned by Red Bull. Under the new partnership, Berger Logistik will use Super T to transport products for its energy-drink producing parent.
IDAHO STATE
Benzinga

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Shareholder Reminder: Berger Montague Reminds Azure Investors Of Deadline In Securities Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Berger Montague informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure") AZRE on behalf of those who purchased Azure securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
The Independent

One-third of high-street firms missed out on business rates relief

The government failed to support a third of high-street businesses in England that were promised a discount on their business rates bill, according to new data.Property specialists at Gerald Eve found that just 272,000 out of a promised 400,000 businesses, including retailers and leisure and hospitality venues, were able to claim the 50 per cent discount on commercial property tax that was announced at the last Budget.The data comes from freedom of information requests to councils in England, asking them how many businesses in their area had benefited from the discount. Business rates relief was handed to companies in sectors...
WORLD
Person
Stor
CBS News

Movement to defund fossil fuels is coming for the private equity industry

As Wall Street banks and investors face mounting pressure to disinvest in fossil fuels, the massive private equity industry is taking their place, according to climate activists. The eight largest buyout firms have put nearly as much money into coal, oil and gas as the big banks, according to a recent analysis from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

