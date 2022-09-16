The government failed to support a third of high-street businesses in England that were promised a discount on their business rates bill, according to new data.Property specialists at Gerald Eve found that just 272,000 out of a promised 400,000 businesses, including retailers and leisure and hospitality venues, were able to claim the 50 per cent discount on commercial property tax that was announced at the last Budget.The data comes from freedom of information requests to councils in England, asking them how many businesses in their area had benefited from the discount. Business rates relief was handed to companies in sectors...

