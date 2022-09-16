Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Coughing: Is It COVID-19, Flu, Cold, or Allergies?
A cough is one of the hallmark symptoms of COVID-19. But a cough is also a typical symptom of many other conditions, including the flu, the common cold, or seasonal allergies. If you’re coughing, you may wonder how — or if — you can tell whether it’s due to COVID-19 or a different condition. This article will look at some ways you may be able to tell the difference.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
msn.com
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
Healthline
Symbicort and SMART Therapy for Asthma: What to Know
There are multiple treatment options for asthma — including inhaled and oral medications — that can be prescribed based on the severity of your condition. As part of your asthma action plan, a doctor may recommend an inhaled corticosteroid treatment, such as Symbicort. This is also sometimes called “SMART” therapy when the medication is used to help control and relieve asthma symptoms.
gastro.org
COVID patients with GI symptoms experience worse in-hospital complications
According to a new Gastro Hep Advances study, 20% of all COVID-19 patients have gastrointestinal symptoms, and these patients experience worse in-hospital complications than those without GI symptoms. Published by Drs. Nikil Patil, Pankush Kalgotra, Suneha Sundaram, Stephanie Melquist, Sravanthi Parasa, Madhav Desai and Prateek Sharma, the study found that...
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness
(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
Healthline
Is It Possible to Have GERD without Esophagitis?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) happens when acidic stomach contents flow back up into the esophagus. This is known as acid reflux. of the population in the United States. Generally, it’s thought to be related to problems with the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). The LES is the ring-shaped muscle at the...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
Regular vaping can cause damage to the airways of a person's lungs - giving them symptoms similar to asthma, study finds
Regular vape users could be putting themselves at risk of suffering obstructions to their lungs' airways and asthma like symptoms, a new study finds. Researchers at Harvard University found that chronic vapers were suffering severe lung damage after years of using the devices - a worrying prospect as prevalence of the devices grows among teenagers and young adults.
verywellhealth.com
Peeling Feet: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Your entire outer layer of skin is replaced through shedding roughly every two to four weeks, but there are times when skin can peel quicker in certain areas. Our feet carry us everywhere, are stuffed into shoes, and trek over many types of surfaces. It should come as no surprise that our feet are prone to strain and injury, but there are times when shedding and irritation may signal another problem.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?
Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
Medical News Today
What are the differences between dermatitis herpetiformis and eczema?
Eczema and dermatitis herpetiformis are both chronic skin conditions. Eczema arises in response to various allergies, whereas dermatitis herpetiformis occurs because of a severe gluten intolerance. Both conditions may lead to an itchy rash, raised skin, and redness or other discoloration. However, doctors treat them in different ways. This article...
msn.com
How To Tell The Difference Between An Asthma Attack And A Panic Attack
If you've ever experienced a sudden tight chest and had problems breathing, you might have wondered whether you were having an asthma attack or a panic attack. The two can feel very similar, and if you have asthma, it might be hard to tell whether your symptoms are worsening into an attack, or if your breathing difficulties are anxiety-related.
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma May Move Too Quickly to Biologics, Researchers Say
The retrospective claims database analysis looked at patients in the United States, where it is estimated that costs related to asthma are more than $80 billion annually. Two-thirds of patients with asthma who started biologic treatment had suboptimal adherence to their medications and one-third had mild disease, which researchers said are signs that they may have been escalated to biologics contrary to guidelines, according to a recent study.
Managed Healthcare Executive
A Possible Link Between Acid Reducers and Asthma
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Infants exposed to acid reducers may have an increased risk of developing asthma and recurrent wheeze in childhood. Acid suppressants, particularly proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and histamine-2 receptor antagonists (H2 blockers), are often prescribed to treat gastroesophageal reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in infants. The PPIs include drugs such as lansoprazole, which is sold under the brand name Prevacid, and omeprazole (Prilosec (omeprazole). The H2 blockers include cimetidine, sold as Tagamet, and famotidine, sold as Pepcid AC. Evidence of the efficacy of the acid blockers in this young population is limited. Clinical practice guidelines recommend their use for no longer than 4 to 8 weeks and only if other avenues have failed.
Comments / 0