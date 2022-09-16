Read full article on original website
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
Drive-through COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic to be held Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A drive-through vaccination clinic this Thursday, Sept. 22, will provide Allen County residents with free, newly available COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech target the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The vaccines tested and recently approved by federal regulators provide better protection against the widely circulating Omicron variant, which is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
