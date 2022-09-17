Michigan State vs. Washington schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Michigan State vs. Washington: Need to know

Michigan State: Good returns on the Spartans' running game so far after Kenneth Walker left for the NFL. Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard lead a backfield that's good for almost 6 ypc and 7 scores so far, which is good considering Payton Thorne doesn't look great so far. MSU's secondary, one of college football's worst a year ago, gets its first real test this week.

Washington: Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix has looked confident so far in Kalen DeBoer's offense, good for almost 70 percent passing the ball and aided by a strong-looking backfield tandem that's good for 5 ypc and has scored TDs on about 10 percent of its touches. A win over the No. 11 Spartans could propel the Huskies into the top 25 rankings next week.

More from College Football HQ

Michigan State vs. Washington football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Michigan State vs. Washington odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook