ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Michigan State vs. Washington schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3eNS_0hyDz54O00

Michigan State vs. Washington schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Michigan State vs. Washington: Need to know

Michigan State: Good returns on the Spartans' running game so far after Kenneth Walker left for the NFL. Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard lead a backfield that's good for almost 6 ypc and 7 scores so far, which is good considering Payton Thorne doesn't look great so far. MSU's secondary, one of college football's worst a year ago, gets its first real test this week.

Washington: Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix has looked confident so far in Kalen DeBoer's offense, good for almost 70 percent passing the ball and aided by a strong-looking backfield tandem that's good for 5 ypc and has scored TDs on about 10 percent of its touches. A win over the No. 11 Spartans could propel the Huskies into the top 25 rankings next week.

More from College Football HQ

Michigan State vs. Washington football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Michigan State vs. Washington odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
East Lansing, MI
Sports
thecomeback.com

Mel Tucker gets brutally honest about his coaching struggles

After opening the season as a top-25 team and winning their first two games of the season against the Western Michigan Broncos and the Akron Zips, the Michigan State Spartans suffered a double-digit loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, and head coach Mel Tucker has some blunt thoughts on his coaching ability.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
Detroit News

Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
YPSILANTI, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Football Games#Oklahoma State#American Football#Eastern Tv#Abc#Spartans#Msu#College Football Hq#Espn
jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results

The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Staffing shortages in MSU dining halls results in use of disposables, student frustration

Since the start of the new academic year, students have been disappointed by MSU's dining halls, many of which have been offering exclusively disposable plates, bowls, cutlery and cups."I wish they would use real plates and things like that more, there's just a lot of plastic and waste everyday," chemical engineering sophomore Leni Leipertz said. "There are thousands of kids that eat at the dining halls, and I think it's just too much."MSU has been transitioning some dining halls to reusable plates and silverware, most notably the Brody Commons. But, MSU Culinary Services could not tell The State News exactly...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy