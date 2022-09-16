ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
HIGH POINT, NC
City
Butner, NC
County
Granville County, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70

PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Dozens gather in memory of Alamance County teen found dead

MEBANE, N.C. — One of two teens found shot and killed along an Orange County four-wheeler track was remembered Monday with a balloon release at his school. The Orange County Sheriff's Office called deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark homicide but has offered little information about who might be responsible.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
WRAL

One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
WRAL News

1 man shot, killed at El Rey nightclub in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — One man was shot and killed at El Rey nightclub and bar in Durham early Sunday morning. The nightclub is in a popular area of Durham on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, near the restaurant and bar Namu and Sister Lui's Kitchen. Video sent to WRAL News shows...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State student, 20, killed in crash on US 70

PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
PRINCETON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

