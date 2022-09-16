Read full article on original website
Car goes off road, driver killed in crash on I-540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 540 near Leesville Road. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-540 near Glenwood Avenue. Police said the car went through a guardrail and ran off the road into an...
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
One person killed, two seriously injured after driver loses control on US 29 in Guilford County
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Charges are expected in a deadly car crash in High Point, according to police. High Point Police, High Point Fire Department, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. First responders...
The speed limit in downtown Raleigh could soon be lowered to 25 miles per hour
RALEIGH, N.C. — In an effort to make streets safer for pedestrians, Raleigh leaders are looking to change how people drive through downtown. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project was the result of a study ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets in 2019.
Female, male ‘under 20’ found shot to death near powerline easement in Orange County, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rural crews battle fire at Dollar General in Wilson County
STANTONSBURG, N.C. — Crews were fighting a fire at a Dollar General in Wilson County early Saturday morning. The fire, which is at 219 Moyton Avenue, is about 15 miles outside of Wilson's city limits. Only rural fire departments are on the scene, with at least 5 county fire...
Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
1 dead after crash on US-29, man with serious injuries flown to a hospital
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point police department said police and Guilford County EMS responded to a traffic crash with injuries Saturday. It happened about 2:16 p.m. on US-29 near Baker Road. Police said when they arrived, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Anderson of Archdale hit a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Sunshine Williams of Lexington.
20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70
PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Dozens gather in memory of Alamance County teen found dead
MEBANE, N.C. — One of two teens found shot and killed along an Orange County four-wheeler track was remembered Monday with a balloon release at his school. The Orange County Sheriff's Office called deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark homicide but has offered little information about who might be responsible.
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
Mom, boyfriend charged after her baby dies following bathtub incident, North Carolina police say
The victim, 1-year-old Romie Tyler III, suffered "substantial bodily injuries," police said.
1 man shot, killed at El Rey nightclub in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — One man was shot and killed at El Rey nightclub and bar in Durham early Sunday morning. The nightclub is in a popular area of Durham on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, near the restaurant and bar Namu and Sister Lui's Kitchen. Video sent to WRAL News shows...
Police identify man found shot to death at Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard night club
It was at least the fifth homicide in the Bull City this month.
