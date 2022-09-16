Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Buhler Falls Behind Early in Losing at Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. – Great Bend was mired in a 19-game losing streak headed to Friday’s game against Buhler. The streak ended with an emphatic 31-6 win. It’s been a season of lengthy losing streaks snapped. Two weeks prior, Topeka-Highland Park ended a 65-game losing streak. Turnovers...
adastraradio.com
R.J. Evans Making Most of Extra Time as a Blue Dragon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has been one gigantic, colossal pain for our world since it began a couple of years ago. Through it all the negatives that Covid-19 produced, every once-in-a-while, a positive has come out this dark period of history. Hutchinson Community College super-sophomore linebacker...
The 10 Wichita-area winners to know from Week 3 Kansas high school football games
The 10 winners you need to know from the Week 3 games from around the Wichita area from Friday.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City scores on first 5 drives, routs Wichita South
DODGE CITY–A fast start for Dodge City, who scored touchdowns on their first five drives, gave the Red Demons the boost they needed to blow out winless Wichita South 42-12 at Memorial Stadium Friday. Dodge racked up nearly 300 yards of offense by halftime, balancing the run and pass...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks’ Ground Game Gashes Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High express train-like backfield kept its early-season dominance going Friday at Gowans Stadium. The Salthawks rushed for 383 yards and doubled up Maize South’s time of possession in a 35-21 win. The win improved the Salthawks to 3-0, and they are one of two remaining undefeated teams – along with Maize – in the Class 5A West district.
adastraradio.com
Trinity Catholic Uses Defense in Topping Marion
MARION, Kan. – Trinity Catholic was held to its fewest points of the season Friday, but the Celtics’ defense made sure it was more than enough, as Trinity downed Marion 21-8 on Friday in Marion. Trinity scored 72 points in its first two games but found Marion’s defense...
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
kuathletics.com
Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches
Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
adastraradio.com
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner, 98, of Hutchinson died peacefully at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on September 3, 2022. LaVerna was born July 8, 1924 in Lincoln, Kansas to Frank Henry Ahring and Jennie (Morrison) Ahring, both descendants of early pioneer families in Lincoln County, Kansas. LaVerna earned a Bachelors degree...
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
adastraradio.com
Donald Edward “Don” Britton
Donald Edward “Don” Britton, 78, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away September 16, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born March 2, 1944, in Auburn, New York, the son of Herman J. and Beatrice “Bea” Smith Britton. Don has resided in Sterling since 1970, formerly of Centerville, Missouri. He graduated from Sterling High School, with the class of 1962. Don served in the United States Navy from January 9, 1963 until January 8, 1969, attaining the rank of machinist mate 3rd class. He was the assistant manager for Home Lumber in Sterling for twenty years, retiring in 2006. Don enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, woodworking, fishing and watching the birds. On May 6, 1983, Don was united in marriage with Debra “Debbie” Bates in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Marquétta Prince and husband Stacy of Fayetteville, AR, Greggrétta Voth and husband Mike of Sterling, KS, Kelly Britton of Hutchinson, KS, and Shawn Britton and wife Ashley of Sterling, KS; two brothers, Dale Britton and Mark Britton and wife Jill both of Sterling, KS; and eleven grandchildren, Christina, Haylie, Shawna, Leland, Morgan, Sean, Sara, Cody, Jayci, Kellen, and Kellendra. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ethan Voth. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling, with Dennis Corbet officiating. Memorials may be given to the Disabled Veterans in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Scattered storms deliver much needed rain to parts of area
Rainfall varied across the area as scattered storms rolled through the area overnight and early this morning. A mere 0.06 of an inch was reported at the Salina Regional Airport, while locations near Belleville receive more than an inch of rain. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m....
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
adastraradio.com
Rod Run Pre-Registration Ends Sept. 26; Hutch Fall Fest Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Downtown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Pre-Registration for the 2022 Hutch Rod Run closes at midnight on Sept. 26. The first 200 pre-registrations will receive a free 15th Annual Rod Run T-shirt. The cost is $30 for cars and $15 for motorcycles. The annual Rod Run, part of Hutch Fall Fest, takes...
KWCH.com
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
