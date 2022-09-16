Read full article on original website
Voters Push to Switch Local Redistricting from Politicians to Independent Panels
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.
Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
Taste of winter, much-needed rain arrives in California
After an astoundingly hot and dry summer, needed rain and cooler air is finally sweeping into portions of California -- and the pattern change is even going to result in snow for some of the highest peaks. While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of...
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Thousands of volunteers join movement to cleanup trash near California's waterways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Saturday is the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day in California. It's a group effort to pick up trash along the state's waterways, with thousands of people participating. Volunteers big and small gathered along Oakland's shoreline to participate. Many made the event a family affair by bringing young...
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower. In the early 1970s, they moved their farm to Chino, but decided to sell it...
Unemployment rate goes up for San Bernardino County and for California
The unemployment rate has gone up for both San Bernardino County and for California as a whole. The San Bernardino County rate increased from 3.9 percent in July to 4.2 percent in August, according to data released on Sept. 16 by the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD). California’s jobless...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
The California Golden Eagle Can Eat Foxes, Attack Children
Although the bald eagle often gets all the attention, the Golden Eagle is actually one of the biggest raptors in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden eagles are found throughout North America, but they are often thought of as a California Bird. Golden eagles either live in the state year-round, or migrate to California for the winter.
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Palm Springs
With its perpetually sunny weather and sense of escapism, Palm Springs has long been a favorite escape for discerning and design-minded travelers. Hollywood stars flocked here in the Twenties, followed decades later by Rat Pack-era legends like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. From architecture fans coming to geek out over Richard Neutra and John Lautner-designed homes and wellness seekers looking to get zen at the spa, these days, hip pool parties, a bevy of restaurants helmed by notable chefs, plus celebrated annual events like Modernism Week, Palm Springs Pride and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, are all among the best things to do in Palm Springs.
Coachella Awarded $4.5 Million Grant to Renovate Library Annex Facility on 7th Street
COACHELLA, September 12, 2022 – The city of Coachella is honored to recently have been awarded a grant for $4,568,807 from the California State Library Building Forward Grant Program to renovate and upgrade its Library Annex building. Built in 1927, the Coachella Public Library Annex infrastructure has reached the need for renovation. The existing building is an old church building comprised of a main building, an office, and a hall with four rooms totaling 7,701 sq. ft. The branch will feature dedicated and flexible spaces for programming, along with individual reading areas for children, teens, and adults. The facility will also undergo renovation, transforming it into an inviting public space and providing new opportunities for additional programs and services that will help improve the literacy rate in Coachella; advance learning, and support scholarly enterprise.
