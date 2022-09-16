ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.

Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The California Golden Eagle Can Eat Foxes, Attack Children

Although the bald eagle often gets all the attention, the Golden Eagle is actually one of the biggest raptors in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden eagles are found throughout North America, but they are often thought of as a California Bird. Golden eagles either live in the state year-round, or migrate to California for the winter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Palm Springs

With its perpetually sunny weather and sense of escapism, Palm Springs has long been a favorite escape for discerning and design-minded travelers. Hollywood stars flocked here in the Twenties, followed decades later by Rat Pack-era legends like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. From architecture fans coming to geek out over Richard Neutra and John Lautner-designed homes and wellness seekers looking to get zen at the spa, these days, hip pool parties, a bevy of restaurants helmed by notable chefs, plus celebrated annual events like Modernism Week, Palm Springs Pride and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, are all among the best things to do in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Coachella Awarded $4.5 Million Grant to Renovate Library Annex Facility on 7th Street

COACHELLA, September 12, 2022 – The city of Coachella is honored to recently have been awarded a grant for $4,568,807 from the California State Library Building Forward Grant Program to renovate and upgrade its Library Annex building. Built in 1927, the Coachella Public Library Annex infrastructure has reached the need for renovation. The existing building is an old church building comprised of a main building, an office, and a hall with four rooms totaling 7,701 sq. ft. The branch will feature dedicated and flexible spaces for programming, along with individual reading areas for children, teens, and adults. The facility will also undergo renovation, transforming it into an inviting public space and providing new opportunities for additional programs and services that will help improve the literacy rate in Coachella; advance learning, and support scholarly enterprise.
COACHELLA, CA

