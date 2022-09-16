ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papa John's Founder, a Trump Supporter, Compares U.S. to Nazi Germany

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's, compared recent actions by the U.S. government to Nazi Germany during a Thursday podcast interview. The former pizza chain CEO made the comments to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast. During the appearance, Schnatter talked about how FBI agents recently confiscated the cellphone of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, as well as how federal agents raided the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump in August.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Indictment Will Cause Country to 'Run Out of Beer': Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and his avid critic, sarcastically said this week that the country will "run out of beer" if her uncle was indicted for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort residence, in reference to a recent interview in which he said "big problems" would happen in the country if he were to be indicted.
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat

Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Newsweek

Trump Committing 'Crimes Against' His Own Supporters: Glenn Kirschner

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that ex-President Donald Trump has committed "crimes against" his supporters who continue to defend him despite his continuous actions that some critics deem controversial. During an episode of his show Justice Matters that was posted on YouTube, Kirschner spoke about Trump's Save...
Rolling Stone

Trump Fumes: DeSantis Stole My Plan for Shipping Migrants

In recent days, Donald Trump has privately voiced his anger over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Trump’s displeasure, however, has nothing to do with moral revulsions at the governor using human beings as unsuspecting pawns for a political attack. Instead, Trump is telling allies and confidants he’s outraged that DeSantis seems to think he’s allowed to steal the ex-president’s mantle as both media star, and as undocumented-immigrant-basher-in-chief. Since the Florida Republican — possibly under false pretenses — flew migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Massachusetts, Trump has pointedly complained to some of his closest...
Newsweek

Legal Experts Rip Trump's Resistance to Special Master Dearie's Request

Donald Trump's lawyers are being chided by legal observers for pushing back against a judge's directive that they explain the former president's claim that he declassified government documents seized by law enforcement. Trump's legal team in a court filing Monday argued they shouldn't be expected to disclose additional details around...
POTUS
