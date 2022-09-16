Read full article on original website
Papa John's Founder, a Trump Supporter, Compares U.S. to Nazi Germany
John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's, compared recent actions by the U.S. government to Nazi Germany during a Thursday podcast interview. The former pizza chain CEO made the comments to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast. During the appearance, Schnatter talked about how FBI agents recently confiscated the cellphone of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, as well as how federal agents raided the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump in August.
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
Former President Donald Trump warned his political opponents on Saturday when he spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Youngstown, Ohio. The "thugs and tyrants" attacking the Make America Great Again movement, he said, "have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken." —Aaron Rupar...
Donald Trump Indictment Will Cause Country to 'Run Out of Beer': Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and his avid critic, sarcastically said this week that the country will "run out of beer" if her uncle was indicted for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort residence, in reference to a recent interview in which he said "big problems" would happen in the country if he were to be indicted.
Sheriff Accused of Having Mistress Arrested Says He's Persecuted Like Trump
Darryl Daniels, a former Clay County, Florida, sheriff who was suspended after being accused of having his mistress arrested for alleged stalking, said Friday after his trial acquittal that he had been persecuted like Donald Trump by the government. Daniels was on trial over charges he faced after being arrested...
It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat
Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Fox News Co-Host Slams DeSantis', Abbott's 'Sleazy' Immigration 'Stunt'
The Republican governors sent out dozens of migrants to other states this week to make a point about the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
'Classified' Folder On Display In Trump Tower Sign Of 'Contemptuous' Attitude: Watchdog
An empty folder marked “Classified” and a Situation Room brochure on display at a Trump Tower bar further expose Donald Trump’s “contemptuous” attitude toward the law and U.S. security issues, charged the leader of a national watchdog organization. “It’s a really cavalier approach to a...
Mark Meadows Complying With DoJ Jan. 6 Subpoena 'Not Good for Trump'—Lawyer
A number of legal experts and political commentators have highlighted the potential problems for Donald Trump following reports that his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena under the Department of Justice (DoJ)'s investigation into January 6. Meadows handed prosecutors the same documents that...
Trump Body-Shames Chris Christie After The Former Governor Justifies Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump targeted his friend Chris Christie on social media after the former New Jersey governor was critical of him in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week,” which aired last Sunday. Christie Says DOJ Left With No Option: Referring to the Department of Justice’s...
Trump Committing 'Crimes Against' His Own Supporters: Glenn Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that ex-President Donald Trump has committed "crimes against" his supporters who continue to defend him despite his continuous actions that some critics deem controversial. During an episode of his show Justice Matters that was posted on YouTube, Kirschner spoke about Trump's Save...
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
Trump Fumes: DeSantis Stole My Plan for Shipping Migrants
In recent days, Donald Trump has privately voiced his anger over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Trump’s displeasure, however, has nothing to do with moral revulsions at the governor using human beings as unsuspecting pawns for a political attack. Instead, Trump is telling allies and confidants he’s outraged that DeSantis seems to think he’s allowed to steal the ex-president’s mantle as both media star, and as undocumented-immigrant-basher-in-chief. Since the Florida Republican — possibly under false pretenses — flew migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Massachusetts, Trump has pointedly complained to some of his closest...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Legal Experts Rip Trump's Resistance to Special Master Dearie's Request
Donald Trump's lawyers are being chided by legal observers for pushing back against a judge's directive that they explain the former president's claim that he declassified government documents seized by law enforcement. Trump's legal team in a court filing Monday argued they shouldn't be expected to disclose additional details around...
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
Fact Check: Were Boston Cops Called To Bomb Threat At Children's Hospital?
Anti-trans campaigners claim no 911 calls made to kids hospital providing gender-affirming surgery.
Congress Blows Its Shot to Stop Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Revenge
In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump quietly attempted what might have been his most brazen play yet to reshape the federal government in his image: He issued an executive order giving him the power to fire essentially any civil servant at will. That attempt was thwarted by...
