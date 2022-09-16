Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA and it will continue the build for the Extreme Rules premium live event. Fightful Select reports that a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship celebration for Damage CTRL is set for the show. A special Damage CTRL golf cart and limo are planned for the segment. Miz TV is also set for Raw, and there are plans for Dexter Lumis to come through the ring at some point during the show.
SmackDown Star Out Of Action With Foot Injury
That’s never good to hear. An injury can take anyone out of action at the drop of a hat and that can shake things up rather quickly. You never know when you are going to see someone get injured and sometimes you do not even realize that it is happening right in front of your eyes. That was the case again and now we know what is keeping someone out of action.
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
Teddy Long On The Current WWE Talent Not Having To Deal With John Laurinaitis' 'Bullsh-T'
Former WWE "SmackDown" General Manager and referee Teddy Long isn't likely to exchange Christmas cards with John Laurinaitis anytime soon. Laurinaitis, the former EVP of Talent Relations in WWE, was released by the company after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that he and former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon were accused of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct.
Top AEW Star Signs New Deal With The Company
When it comes to stars who have made an impression on the AEW fans it certainly seems that MJF is at the top of the list. MJF spent several months away from AEW after he cut a promo back in June where he called Tony Khan “a f***ing mark” but he recently returned to television at the All Out pay-per-view.
Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties
Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon
That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
Triple H Takes a Hard Stance on Blood in WWE
Triple H announced via an interview with The Ringer on Monday that two WarGames matches will take place at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 26 in Boston. Elsewhere in the same interview, WWE's Chief Content Officer talked about bleeding in WWE's presentation. WarGames matches, especially early on, were notorious from bloodletting during matches and other promotions like AEW, Impact and New Japan haven't shied away from it. But WWE has pivoted away from bleeding (especially the old wrestling art of blading) over the past decade and "The Game" indicated he won't be changing that stance under his booking.
AEW Star Suggests Tag Team Might Have Split
They might be done. Tag teams have a long history in wrestling and the modern era has seen a new emphasis on the idea. There are all kinds of great teams out there and a lot of them are in AEW. During its history, the company has presented several teams, allowing a variety of wrestlers a chance to shine. That being said, not every team can be around forever and now one star is heavily suggesting that his team is coming to an end.
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Bloodied Gregory Rodrigues rallies to TKO Chidi Njokuani in Round 2
“That’s inspirational stuff right there, man.”. That was cageside announcer Paul Felder’s assessment of Gregory Rodrigues’ performance in the immediate aftermath of his UFC Fight Night 210 bout with Chidi Njokuani, and he couldn’t be more right about the second-round TKO win for “Robocop” in their middleweight bout.
UFC・
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
