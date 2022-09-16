Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Twins Drop 7 of 8 to Guardians, Fall Out of Contention
After going 1-7 against the Cleveland Guardians over the last ten days, the Minnesota Twins' playoff hopes have all but evaporated. The Twins lost 11-4 to the Guardians Monday, in the final meeting between the two teams in 2022.
MLB roundup: Mets seal playoff bid behind Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer earned his 200th career win by tossing six perfect innings on Monday as the visiting New York Mets
Florida State vying to land two top-150 prospects this week
The Seminoles are looking to add two of the best players in the class to #Tribe23.
Gabe York signs a contract to return to the Indiana Pacers
Former Pacers guard Gabe York has signed a contract to return to the team.
Comments / 0