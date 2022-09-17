NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
NC State vs. Texas Tech: Need to know
Texas Tech: Donovan Smith has looked great leading the Red Raiders' offense most of the first 2 games after Tyler Shough's injury, including a dramatic OT win over then-ranked Houston last week. Given the time, Smith can pick apart a secondary and has the targets to do it. But Tech's offensive line surrendered 6 sacks and a dozen TFLs last Saturday and is low on experience.
NC State: Just what the Wolfpack's stout defensive front seven wants to hear. It should perform well against the Red Raiders' pass protection and have an advantage coming off the edges to throw Smith off schedule. All while Devin Leary has the arm, the mobility, and the targets to nudge Tech's secondary pieces out of place, all in a home environment that has helped this team to 11 straight wins at Carter-Finley.
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami
- Utah
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
