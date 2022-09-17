NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

NC State vs. Texas Tech: Need to know

Texas Tech: Donovan Smith has looked great leading the Red Raiders' offense most of the first 2 games after Tyler Shough's injury, including a dramatic OT win over then-ranked Houston last week. Given the time, Smith can pick apart a secondary and has the targets to do it. But Tech's offensive line surrendered 6 sacks and a dozen TFLs last Saturday and is low on experience.

NC State: Just what the Wolfpack's stout defensive front seven wants to hear. It should perform well against the Red Raiders' pass protection and have an advantage coming off the edges to throw Smith off schedule. All while Devin Leary has the arm, the mobility, and the targets to nudge Tech's secondary pieces out of place, all in a home environment that has helped this team to 11 straight wins at Carter-Finley.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

