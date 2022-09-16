New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals and 4-day sale through Sunday: Canned beans, Harris Teeter All Natural Ice Cream, Progresso soup, sugar

Read full article on original website
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Raleigh real estate market softens in August as median sales price drops
RALEIGH – The Triangle real estate market continues to shift toward a balanced market for buyers and sellers. That’s as new data shows that the median sale price of all real estate in Wake County fell by more than $10,000 in August and a new analysis of 51 metropolitan regions shows that Raleigh is among the nation’s top five metropolitan areas where one key indicator of negotiating power has decreased the most in the last year.
Fall into fun with our Halloween and Fall Fun Guide
The fall is upon us, even if it is still kind hot outside! But Starbucks is serving up Pumpkin Spice Lattes so that means Fall is here, right?. That means we have updated the Go Ask Mom Halloween and Fall Fun Guide!. The database lists more than 50 pumpkin patches,...
The Daily South
North Carolina Community Raises More Than $31,000 For Beloved Harris Teeter Bagger
In the 23 years he worked as a bagger at the Harris Teeter in Raleigh's Glenwood Village, Tim McCloud made an indelible mark on the neighborhood. For Julie Caviness, he was her part-time therapist. "He's just incredible. He's legendary here, I don't think he even knows it, that's what makes...
Popular locally owned restaurant in Raleigh’s Village District to close permanently
“As we leave, we ask that you consider going out to dinner at your favorite local family-owned restaurants and ordering all of your favorite things,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.
WRAL
Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close
RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, has a rich history as one of the oldest established cities in the United States, dating back to the 1700s! It is named for the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, and it is home to adventurous people who love to explore many areas of life, including the outdoors and food!
The speed limit in downtown Raleigh could soon be lowered to 25 miles per hour
RALEIGH, N.C. — In an effort to make streets safer for pedestrians, Raleigh leaders are looking to change how people drive through downtown. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project was the result of a study ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets in 2019.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Clayton $830,000 for a four-bedroom home
A 3,910-square-foot house built in 2011 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Brady Drive in Clayton was sold on Aug. 4, 2022 for $830,000, or $212 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
A popular, longtime North Hills restaurant has closed its doors for good
A sign posted on the restaurant’s front door this week announced its closing as of Sept. 13.
Giant cougar: When a two-story 'big cat' overlooked Capital Boulevard
There was a time when a giant, two-story cougar overlooked passing cars on Downtown Boulevard in Raleigh. He wasn't alone -- around 50 years ago, there were giants like Mr. Peanut, Reddy Kilowatt and the Raleigh Giant looming over the city's roadsides. What happened to them, and where can you find them now?
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
restaurantclicks.com
Our Favorite Raleigh Sushi Restaurants
Raleigh is a fun-loving city in North Carolina that boasts good food and good times for all. Most American towns have multiple sushi restaurants and Raleigh is no exception. However, there are a few who stand out from the pack for their delicious signature rolls, the ambiance inside the restaurant, and customer service.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
