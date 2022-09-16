ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Strengthening Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A strengthening Hurricane Fiona barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as it threatened to strengthen into a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Forecasters said Fiona could become a major hurricane late Monday or on Tuesday, when it was expected to pass near the British territory. “Storms are unpredictable,” Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety.” Misick was scheduled to return home on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Maybe Biden means it on Taiwan

The first time a president repudiates a critical foreign policy principle, it might seem like an accident. If it happens four times, it seems like he means it.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong to further relax covid restrictions 'soon': city leader

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years. Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China's strict zero-Covid rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city's brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AFP

Covid curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their 'last dollar'

A thundering thrash metal riff reverberated through a Hong Kong bar, but the music was being live-streamed from a studio across town to obey pandemic rules that have outlawed small gigs for more than 650 days. "It is a huge, huge factor in the incubation of talent," he said of small venues and live bars.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy