More than 1.3M without power in Puerto Rico as Fiona targets Dominican Republic
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A small amount of power has been restored to customers in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sunday, according to power outage trackers. CBS News Correspondent David Begnaud said about 750,000 customers are also without water on the island. Hundreds of people...
Strengthening Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A strengthening Hurricane Fiona barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as it threatened to strengthen into a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Forecasters said Fiona could become a major hurricane late Monday or on Tuesday, when it was expected to pass near the British territory. “Storms are unpredictable,” Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety.” Misick was scheduled to return home on Thursday.
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
