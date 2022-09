Join your favorite Sesame Street friends for a magical adventure with Sesame Street Live! at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables from October 22-23, 2022. Make Your Magic visits your neighborhood. Elmo and Abby Cadabby team up to learn how determination and practice are the best ways to reach your goals. Along the way, they are joined by Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Count and Rosita to discover why it’s okay to make mistakes and real magic can be found when you believe in yourself.

