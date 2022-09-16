ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DxO update makes its latest corrections available across its software range

By Rod Lawton
 3 days ago
(Image credit: DxO)

Users of PhotoLab 5, PureRAW 2, ViewPoint 3, FilmPack 6 and Nik Collection 5 can all now use DxO’s collection of 75,000+ camera-lens combinations.

DxO is not the only company to make lens correction profiles but the difference is that these are tailored to specific camera and lens combinations. DxO claims this approach assesses the true 100% field of capture without the cropping of generic lens profiles and with up to 10% more pixels in the end result

