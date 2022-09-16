DxO update makes its latest corrections available across its software range

(Image credit: DxO)

Users of PhotoLab 5, PureRAW 2, ViewPoint 3, FilmPack 6 and Nik Collection 5 can all now use DxO’s collection of 75,000+ camera-lens combinations.

DxO is not the only company to make lens correction profiles but the difference is that these are tailored to specific camera and lens combinations. DxO claims this approach assesses the true 100% field of capture without the cropping of generic lens profiles and with up to 10% more pixels in the end result

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.