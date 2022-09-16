Here's How Different The Most Famous 21-Year-Olds Of The Past 80 Years Look Compared To The Most Famous 21-Year-Olds In 2022

Related
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
12 Hollywood Nepotism Babies Who Actually Had To Audition For Their Parts, And 10 Who Got To Skip Straight To The Spotlight
These days, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is a "nepotism baby" — aka someone with already-famous parents. However, not all of them are just handed their roles on a silver platter. Sometimes, their parents make them audition just like everybody else.
These Famous People Have Spoken Out About Being Annoyed At How They Were Treated At School
Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."
Mariah Carey And Millie Bobby Brown Recreated The "Honey" Music Video On TikTok, And I Didn't Even Know They Knew Each Other
"Honey" was released 25 years ago!!
Chrissy Teigen Posted The Hate Comments She Recently Saw About Herself And They're Really Gross
"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great."
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
30 Hilarious '90s Tweets That'll Bring Back Memories You'll Either Cringe Or Smile About
All of these feel like forever ago and like yesterday at the same time.
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
Lea Michele Just Joined TikTok, And Her First Video Has Already Gone Viral
She captioned the TikTok, "Clearly I can’t wait to get back to [ Funny Girl ] next week."
"Do Revenge" Writer And Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Talks Music, Rom-Com Inspirations, And Landing Sarah Michelle Gellar
Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson takes us behind the scenes of her new movie, while also looking back at her previous work. From working with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes to the full circle Taylor Swift moment with Someone Great, and more.
The Perfect List, As Defined By Me, Of The 35 Best A24 Movies
If you see this studio attached to a film, chances are it's a masterpiece.
The "Don't Worry Darling" Cinematographer Gave Insight Into What It Was Like On Set After Rumors Of Tension
"Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set. … When I hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn't apparent at all."
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
Here's What's Happening With Backlash Surrounding "Queer Eye" Stars Jonathan Van Ness And Antoni Porowski's New Collaboration
"We’re finally together ❤️ Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us 🏳️🌈."
Matt Smith Was Told That The Queen Used To "Watch 'The Crown' On A Projector On A Sunday Night"
"He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”
I Figured Out What Season Of "That '70s Show" Is The Best One And Now It Seems So Obvious
One season really lent new meaning to "the same old thing that we did last week."
Camila Cabello Defended Her Role As A Judge On "The Voice" Despite Feeling "Impostor Syndrome Sometimes"
"These little tips and tricks... didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."
