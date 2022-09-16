ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Different The Most Famous 21-Year-Olds Of The Past 80 Years Look Compared To The Most Famous 21-Year-Olds In 2022

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

1. Christopher Walken when he was 21 in 1964:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9ihH_0hyCW21b00
Frank Edwards / Getty Images

TikTok star Noah Beck at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0mZf_0hyCW21b00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

2. Helen Mirren when she was 21 in 1966:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsJp2_0hyCW21b00
Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Model Kaia Gerber at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrW1r_0hyCW21b00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

3. Cher when she was 21 in 1967:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCyA4_0hyCW21b00
Santi Visalli / Getty Images

TikTok star Addison Rae at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQgv7_0hyCW21b00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Jennifer Aniston when she was 21 in 1990:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdRKW_0hyCW21b00
Barry King / Getty Images

YouTube star Emma Chamberlain at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDeiV_0hyCW21b00
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images

5. Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 21 in 1995:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38o10P_0hyCW21b00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

TikTok star Benji Krol at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OujFI_0hyCW21b00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

6. Ryan Gosling when he was 21 in 2002:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yC8Ai_0hyCW21b00
Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

Actor Joshua Bassett at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7IDv_0hyCW21b00
Kevin Winter / Variety via Getty Images

7. Britney Spears when she was 21 in 2003:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158xRv_0hyCW21b00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

TikTok star and singer Dixie D'Amelio at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiHO0_0hyCW21b00
Nbc / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

8. Zac Efron when he was 21 in 2009:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUxl7_0hyCW21b00
Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

Singer and TikTok star Jaden Hossler at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMqfA_0hyCW21b00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

9. Drake when he was 21 in 2007:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8h0B_0hyCW21b00
John Ricard / FilmMagic / Getty Images

TikTok star Blake Gray at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkGVA_0hyCW21b00
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

10. Justin Timberlake when he was 21 in 2002:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pBd7_0hyCW21b00
Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

YouTube star Baylen Levine at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAsuj_0hyCW21b00
Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Prince William when he was 21 in 2003:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ONya_0hyCW21b00
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Social media star Alex Warren at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbrTy_0hyCW21b00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Bud Light

12. Prince Harry when he was 21 in 2006:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOs1A_0hyCW21b00
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Actor Milo Manheim when he was 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8gqX_0hyCW21b00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. Goldie Hawn when she was 21 in 1966:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IscMG_0hyCW21b00
Joseph Klipple / Getty Images

Social media star Baby Ariel at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpory_0hyCW21b00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

14. Tom Cruise when he was 21 in 1982:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQhPl_0hyCW21b00
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

Rapper Lil Tjay at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cigyr_0hyCW21b00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15. Katie Holmes when she was 21 in 1999:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5Uz6_0hyCW21b00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

TikTok star Lexi Rivera at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB2Dh_0hyCW21b00
Bryan Steffy / WireImage / Getty Images

16. Queen Elizabeth when she was 21 in 1947:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0Dk7_0hyCW21b00
Fox Photos / Getty Images

Dancer and social media star Sofie Dossi at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4Nva_0hyCW21b00
David Livingston / Getty Images

17. Angela Lansbury when she was 21 in 1946:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvMvc_0hyCW21b00
Toronto Star Archives / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Dancer and reality TV star Chloe Lukasiak at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35H1v1_0hyCW21b00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

18. Jack Nicholson when he was 21 in 1958:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXh7T_0hyCW21b00
Herbert Dorfman / Corbis via Getty Images

TikTok star Cody Orlove at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6GVu_0hyCW21b00
Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Six Degrees or Influence

19. Dolly Parton when she was 21 in 1967:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JRuU_0hyCW21b00
Michael Ochs Archives

Singer Willow at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476iDp_0hyCW21b00
Joseph Okpako / WireImage

20. Al Pacino when he was 21 in 1961:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnQet_0hyCW21b00
Kypros / Getty Images

TikTok star Oliver Moy at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDgZv_0hyCW21b00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

21. Usher when he was 21 in the year 2000:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IucBY_0hyCW21b00
Sgranitz / WireImage / Getty Images

TikTok star Duke Depp at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RTEV_0hyCW21b00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for YouTube Shorts

22. Lindsay Lohan when she was 21 in 2007:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4aDN_0hyCW21b00
Junko Kimura / Getty Images

TikTok star Valerie Le Pelch at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adaCD_0hyCW21b00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for YouTube Shorts

23. Jason Momoa when he was 21 in the year 2000:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hottD_0hyCW21b00
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

YouTube star JiDion at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCJsW_0hyCW21b00
David Sherman / NBAE via Getty Images

24. Blake Lively when she was 21 in 2008:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEgPx_0hyCW21b00
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

TikTok star Abby Roberts at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTVZp_0hyCW21b00
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

25. David Beckham when he was 21 in 1996:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tUua_0hyCW21b00
Mike Poole — Empics / PA Images via Getty Images

Basketball player Jalen Suggs at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2QOY_0hyCW21b00
Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

26. Tyra Banks when she was 21 in 1995:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hB9yz_0hyCW21b00
NBC / Getty Images

Actor Isabela Merced at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s35A2_0hyCW21b00
John Parra / WireImage / Getty Images

27. Christina Aguilera when she was 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrzM7_0hyCW21b00
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Reality TV star Jazz Jennings at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foZtE_0hyCW21b00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

28. And last but not least, Lady Gaga when she was 21 in 2007:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2Y11_0hyCW21b00
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Dancer Nia Sioux at 21 in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XH59Y_0hyCW21b00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

