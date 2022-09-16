ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Who Have Been Laid Off Before, How Did You Get Through It And What's Your Advice?

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Layoffs at major companies like Netflix and Snap have been in the news lately, and with some economists warning that we're headed for a recession, more could be on the way.

Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

As someone who has been laid off before, I know all too well that it can be a disorienting, stressful, and confusing time. One day, you head off to work like usual, but then suddenly, the next you're like, What do I do now? How am I going to make rent? Will anyone hire me? Who even am I???

So if you've ever been laid off, we want to hear from you. How did you get through it, and what's your advice for anyone who's going through it now?

Maybe you were fortunate to get a severance check with your pink slip. Since you had some financial cushion, you decided to take a month or two to work on your skills and get a certification that allowed you to land a much higher-paying job in your next search. You'd tell anyone who's currently unemployed to invest in themselves and look for learning opportunities that will raise their next salary.

Damircudic / Getty Images

Or perhaps you fell back on other skills to get by until you found another job in your field. You waited tables all through college, so when you got let go from your office job, you knew you could start making money again fast by hitting up a local restaurant that was hiring. Now, you want to tell people that a job is a job, and there's no shame in going from "professional" work to hospitality or retail, as long as it pays the bills.

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe, like me, you really struggled to find a job in your field after being let go, so you started your own freelance business. I spent several years as a freelance writer working on everything from an escape room's blog to personal finance explainers. By the time I was ready for a full-time job again, I'd learned so much and I had the portfolio to prove it. I'd advise others who have been laid off to try dipping a toe in the freelance waters — you never know where it could take you.

Blackcat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the comments below, or via this anonymous Google form , tell us how you got through your unemployment and your advice for others who have been laid off, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

