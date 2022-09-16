People Who Have Been Laid Off Before, How Did You Get Through It And What's Your Advice?

Related
Men, What Were Your Dad's Most Toxic Beliefs And How Did They Impact You?
Plenty of men live with generational trauma that started with toxic ideas they learned from their fathers.
People Who Cook Often, Occasionally, Or Almost Never: Tell Us The Food-Related Questions You Really Need Answers To
Whatever your cooking question, concern, or dilemma is — I'm here to help.
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
People Are Sharing What It's Like To Have Much Older Siblings
"My niece is three years older than me."
IN THIS ARTICLE
26 Screenshots That Prove Buying And Selling Anything Online Is An Actual Nightmare
"I'll give you $1,000 and a baby crocodile."
People Are Sharing The Most Impactful Thing Their Therapist Ever Told Them, And I'm Writing Each And Every One Of These Down
"Death isn't the only thing you can grieve."
Parents Are Sharing Things They Secretly Hate About Having Kids, And It's Both Honest And Eye-Opening
"I hate how many of the cute baby milestones just make things harder as a parent. Cool, they can walk — now I can never sit down again."
Non-Rich People Are Sharing Out-Of-Touch Advice That Rich People Need To Just Stop Giving
"If you think gas is too expensive, just buy an electric car."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I've Been Freelancing For 4 Years And Here Are 19 Things I Think Every Freelancer Should Know
In my experience, finding a freelance gig is easier than finding a traditional, full-time job. There is less pressure on both you and the company because either of you can decide to opt out at any time.
Tell Us What You've Learned From Taking Care Of A Dog
We want to know how their cute faces have taught you.
PETS・
A Former Cult Member Is Sharing Signs Of A Toxic, Cult-Like Workplace — And Many Are More Subtle (And Common) Than You Might Think
"I'm not saying everyone or every company who does this has bad intentions of creating a cult environment, but it can be. It's a slippery slope."
How Do You Save Money While On Vacation?
I want a luxury trip, but I do not want that luxury price tag. Everyone loves vacation. In fact, if we could be on vacation 52 weeks of the year, that really would be ideal. However, as we all know...holidays cost money. Sometimes, they cost A LOT OF MONEY. Of...
Seven Years Ago, I Married Into The Military — Here's Everything I Wish I'd Known Sooner
I'm the first in my family to marry into the military, and to be honest, there was a lot I wasn't prepared for.
BuzzFeed
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0