Boone, NC

theappalachianonline.com

Mountaineers outlast Trojans in new ‘Miracle on the Mountain’

With ESPN’s College GameDay in town, App State defeated Troy 32-28 Saturday thanks to a hail mary touchdown pass on the final play of the game. “I’m thankful for a win and proud of our players for playing 60 minutes of football. I think that’s what this program is built upon is never giving up,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “I think God’s a Mountaineer today.”
BOONE, NC
Deadspin

Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing

Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
BOONE, NC
wfmynews2.com

App State clinches a win as the clock runs out

BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
BOONE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans

ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans. Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State

Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

BOONE, NC

