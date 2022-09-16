Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Related
theappalachianonline.com
Mountaineers outlast Trojans in new ‘Miracle on the Mountain’
With ESPN’s College GameDay in town, App State defeated Troy 32-28 Saturday thanks to a hail mary touchdown pass on the final play of the game. “I’m thankful for a win and proud of our players for playing 60 minutes of football. I think that’s what this program is built upon is never giving up,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “I think God’s a Mountaineer today.”
Deadspin
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
Shot of Joe to Go: Not buying in to the Mountaineer magic
Appalachian State was the place to be this weekend with College Gameday there, and with thousands of ecstatic fans, but Joe Giglio explains why he's not ready to jump on the Mountaineers bandwagon in this week's Shot of Joe to Go.
saturdaytradition.com
Appalachian State QB helped fans storm the field following Hail Mary win over Troy
Appalachian State is becoming the darling of college football very quickly. The Mountaineers are a 63-61 shootout from being 3-0 on the season, but will settle for 2-1 after beating Texas A&M and, more recently, Troy on a last second Hail Mary. Quarterback Chase Brice, mere moment after winning the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The best College GameDay signs making fun of Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State
Texas A&M drew the ire of the college football world last weekend after a 17-14 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. App State is no stranger to big upsets, so the Mountaineers rolling into College Station and beating the Aggies didn't necessarily come out of the blue. Just ask the Michigan Wolverines what App State can do when it's on a heater.
wfmynews2.com
App State clinches a win as the clock runs out
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
Look: Appalachian State Fan Takes Shot At Texas A&M On College GameDay
It was announced on Friday that Appalachian State will award a full scholarship to the student with the best sign on College GameDay this weekend. Although it's early, a favorite for that reward has emerged. During the opening minutes of ESPN's College GameDay, a fan's sign had the Appalachian State...
Appalachian State vs Troy: Savage college gameday signs from Boone (UPDATED)
ESPN took a surprise trip to the Fun Belt on Saturday, previewing Appalachian State’s matchup against Troy. The College Gameday signs were predictably awesome. While App State’s storied history as a beloved underdog may be why most college football fans have heard of them, in the Sun Belt, they’re a regular favorite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans
ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans. Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.
CBS Sports
Appalachian State vs. Troy: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State
Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
App State Awards Free Tuition for Best ‘College Gameday’ Signs
A few Mountaineers fans were handsomely rewarded on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Taylorsville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Watauga High School volleyball team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell
HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Business owners, residents happy for the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina NASCAR fans are celebrating the return of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and residents and business owners in Wilkesboro say they have been hoping for this for a while. What You Need To Know. On Sept. 8, Governor Roy Cooper and NASCAR Speedway Motorsports announced...
ourdavie.com
Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
theappalachianonline.com
Authors offer new perspectives as Boone turns 150
Boone celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Town of Boone has planned many events throughout 2022 recognizing Boone’s uniqueness in the last 150 years, including a summer concert series at the Jones House, nightly summer performances at Horn in the West and “Boone Reads Together;” a reading program focusing on a celebration of local history and the stories of Boone.
Comments / 0