Saint Lawrence County, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
LOWVILLE, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Society
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Canton, NY
localsyr.com

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
SYRACUSE, NY
WRGB

$5 million awarded to 10 Upstate New York community colleges to expand healthcare programs

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants Program has awarded $5 million to community colleges in Upstate New York to expand healthcare education programs, close opportunity gaps, and increase access to good-paying, in-demand healthcare careers across the state, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday.
COLLEGES
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
Oswego County Today

State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego

OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
cohaitungchi.com

20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level

Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
TRAVEL
WGRZ TV

Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
FREDONIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

NY looks the other way at donated deer meat contaminated with lead (Your Letters)

For 21 years, the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and New York state Department of Health have pushed a venison donation program, helping to feed and sustain the needy with deer donated by hunters. The program has been estimated to provide about 70,000 pounds of venison each year, most from gun-shot deer killed with lead ammunition. Lead is toxic in any amount, accumulates in the body and some is ground up in the donated venison. Venison from archery-killed deer contains no lead.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
Lite 98.7

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
The Jewish Press

Zeldin: Gov. Hochul Awarded $600+ Million No-Bid Contract to Campaign Donor

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is accusing Governor Kathy Hochul of awarding a no-bid contract for COVID-19 tests to a campaign donor. Zeldin tweeted last week: “Today, Kickback Kathy Hochul’s self-claimed COVID emergency powers finally come to an end. This should have happened a VERY long time ago. With this power, she suspended NY’s competitive bidding laws & awarded an overpriced $600M+ COVID testing contract to one of her top donors.”
POLITICS

