Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
Rensselaer Falls kids fishing derby recently found its champ
Miles Wurzburg, left, won a lifetime Sportsmans license at the Rensselaer Falls kids fishing derby Sept 10. Wurzburg and organizer Derrick Conway, on right, hold signs of the donors of the fishing derby. Read more here. Photo by Jen Berbrich.
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
$5 million awarded to 10 Upstate New York community colleges to expand healthcare programs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants Program has awarded $5 million to community colleges in Upstate New York to expand healthcare education programs, close opportunity gaps, and increase access to good-paying, in-demand healthcare careers across the state, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday.
Calls, rescues take toll on mental health of New York State Parks Police, university officers
The global prevalence of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues have mounted since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's taking its toll on the police who safeguard state parks and universities. Members of the state Police Benevolent Association are tasked with rescuing people in need in state forests or campuses....
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
EHD virus is an often-fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges – small bugs often called no-see-ums or “punkies.” The disease is not spread directly from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The EHD virus was...
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level
Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
Men arrested on contraband charges at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two incarcerated individuals were arrested at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. On September 16, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jarrod A. Oshier on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Prison Contraband in the First Degree. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
Gas prices drop another 11 cents in New York State; still 50 cents higher than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to drop in New York State, after spending much of the summer above the $4 mark. As of September 19, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.78 in New York, down 11 cents from September 12.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
NY looks the other way at donated deer meat contaminated with lead (Your Letters)
For 21 years, the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and New York state Department of Health have pushed a venison donation program, helping to feed and sustain the needy with deer donated by hunters. The program has been estimated to provide about 70,000 pounds of venison each year, most from gun-shot deer killed with lead ammunition. Lead is toxic in any amount, accumulates in the body and some is ground up in the donated venison. Venison from archery-killed deer contains no lead.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Zeldin: Gov. Hochul Awarded $600+ Million No-Bid Contract to Campaign Donor
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is accusing Governor Kathy Hochul of awarding a no-bid contract for COVID-19 tests to a campaign donor. Zeldin tweeted last week: “Today, Kickback Kathy Hochul’s self-claimed COVID emergency powers finally come to an end. This should have happened a VERY long time ago. With this power, she suspended NY’s competitive bidding laws & awarded an overpriced $600M+ COVID testing contract to one of her top donors.”
