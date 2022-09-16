ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Peripheral: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the sci-fi thriller

By Nicholas Cannon
 3 days ago

The Peripheral is coming to Prime Video in autumn 2022 and stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a gamer who inadvertently discovers London, 70 years in the future. The thriller, is based on the bestseller The Peripheral by William Gibson and is made by the creators of Westworld.

The series follows Flynne Fisher, a woman who lives and works in the rural south of America and feels that she has no future. But then the future finds her and, as intoxicating as it might seem, this hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind places her and everyone she loves in grave danger.

So here's everything you need to know about The Peripheral on Prime Video ...

The Peripheral release date

The first episode of The Peripheral will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on October 21 2022. It's an eight-part series with a new episode following every Friday until December 9.

The Peripheral – is there a trailer?

Yes there's a teaser trailer for The Peripheral and it looks amazing. We see Chloë Grace Moretz’s Flynne Fisher slip on a VR headset and find herself in an alternate reality. But this isn’t a game, it’s real and we see her fighting for survival. Check it out here…

The Peripheral plot

The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher, a woman with a dead end job who plays video games for rich people at night to earn some extra cash. However, one night Flynne puts on her headset and finds herself in a futuristic England and she soon realises this is not virtual reality but London, 70 years in the future. And now she’s discovered it, it means danger.

Flynne must search for the person who has connected their worlds and find out why but it’s clear that dark forces are intent on stopping her and silencing her and her family.

The Peripheral cast — Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher

In The Peripheral , Chloë Grace Moretz plays Flynne, a woman who gets a terrifying glimpse into the future. Her acting career started as a child, with roles in The Amityville Horror , Desperate Housewives and The Eye . Back in 2007 she starred as Kiki in the series Dirty Sexy Money and has gone on to appear in Mother/Android , Bad Neighbours 2 , Kick-Ass and Brain of Fire . In 2013 she starred as Carrie White in the film Carrie . Chloë also voiced Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PG8jr_0hyCBclz00

Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne in The Peripheral, with co-star Gary Carr. (Image credit: Prime Viedo)

Who else is starring in The Peripheral?

Also appearing in The Peripheral are Midsommar star Jack Reynor who will play Burton, while Gary Carr ( Death in Paradise ) is Wilf. Westworld actor Louis Herthum, Peaky Blinders' Charlotte Riley, Julian-Moore Cook and T’Nia Miller ( Foundation The Haunting of Bly Manor ) also star. Eli Goree, JJ Feild, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising round out the cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nYBR_0hyCBclz00

Jack Reynor as Bruton in The Peripheral. (Image credit: Prime Video)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCIZJ_0hyCBclz00

Westworld star Louis Herthum in The Peripheral. (Image credit: Prime Video)

More about The Peripheral on Prime Video

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith ( A Simple Plan ), director Vincenzo Natali ( In the Tall Grass ), Greg Plageman ( Person of Interest ), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy ( Westworld ), Athena Wickham ( Westworld ) and Steven Hoban ( In the Tall Grass ).

